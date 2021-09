Call of Duty: Vanguard will allow the community to get a taste of multiplayer very soon. From Sledgehammer y Activision They plan two open beta weekends; With this test you will have early access to part of the content that we will see from its official launch, such as Champion Hill, Patrol and some of the weapons. In this piece we will tell you how to access and when it will be held.

