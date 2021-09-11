Three-Stage Water Filtration Systems

Ensure your cat or small dog always has access to clean, fresh water with the PETKIT Eversweet 2 pet water fountain. This gadget offers a circulation system that adds more oxygen to your pet’s water for a better, fresher taste. That way, your furry friend might be persuaded to drink more water. What’s more, the pump shuts off automatically when it detects depleting water levels. Even better, this pet gadget has a water level window so you can see your furry pal’s water consumption. Meanwhile, an LED light lets you know when it’s time to refill. The light also keeps you informed about the dispenser’s working status. Moreover, a quadruple filtration system consists of a filter with a cotton layer, a coconut shell activated carbon, and an ion resin. Finally, you’ll love the quiet operation and the easy cleaning process.

PETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO