CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Three-Stage Water Filtration Systems

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Waterdrop TST-UF three-stage water filtration system is an effective, powerful solution for consumers looking to enjoy cleaner water from the comfort of their own kitchen. The system is designed to be positioned under the sink and will go to work once installed to force water through its triple-stage filtration system that will remove 99.99% of contaminants. The unit is rated to reduce chlorine as well as heavy metals, odors and anything else that might be found coming through the inlet.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
ecowatch.com

2021 Guide to Solar Water Heater Systems

While the upfront cost of a solar water heater may be higher than traditional water heaters, the solar energy you'll harness can yield great savings and environmental benefits. Heating water accounts for 18% of a home's energy use, but a solar water heater could cut your water heating bills by 50 to 80%.
SOLAR POWER
Gadget Flow

PETKIT Eversweet 2 pet water fountain has a high-performance circulating filtration system

Ensure your cat or small dog always has access to clean, fresh water with the PETKIT Eversweet 2 pet water fountain. This gadget offers a circulation system that adds more oxygen to your pet’s water for a better, fresher taste. That way, your furry friend might be persuaded to drink more water. What’s more, the pump shuts off automatically when it detects depleting water levels. Even better, this pet gadget has a water level window so you can see your furry pal’s water consumption. Meanwhile, an LED light lets you know when it’s time to refill. The light also keeps you informed about the dispenser’s working status. Moreover, a quadruple filtration system consists of a filter with a cotton layer, a coconut shell activated carbon, and an ion resin. Finally, you’ll love the quiet operation and the easy cleaning process.
PETS
homecrux.com

Plant-Based Indoor Air Wellness System ‘Ubreathe Life’ Uses Five-Layer Filtration

Ecology meets technology in a unique creation by an Indian start-up, Urban Air Laboratory, which claims to have made the world’s first, state-of-the-art ‘Smart Bio-Filter’ to let you breathe fresh indoors. ‘Ubreathe Life’ is a plant-based air wellness system that is equipped with a five-layer filtration process to improve indoor air quality. It can amplify air purification whether in a hospital, school, office or at home.
HOME & GARDEN
gadgetsin.com

WAATR Filtering Water Bottle with 4D Purification System

Using a powerful 4D purification system, WAATR filtering water bottle brings you clean and healthy water. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. The WAATR is available in 3 sizes 25oz, 32oz and 40oz. As shown in the images, the filtering water bottle delivers a minimal and streamlined appearance design, and a seamlessly integrated handle on the cap for easy carrying.
VIRUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Water Filtration#Steel Design
TrendHunter.com

Hanging Outdoor Heater Units

The VIVOHOME Hanging Electric Patio Heater is a powerful outdoor appliance for use in covered patios and gazebos to provide effective warmth when the temperature drops. The unit features a sleek aesthetic that can be easily mounted into the rafters under a covered outdoor area and will go to work with five modes to provide effective heating in the fall and winter months. The energy efficient unit makes use of two built-in halogen tubes to provide heat and is paired with overheating protection as well as an automatic power-off function.
ELECTRONICS
WDSU

Grand Isle water system heavily damaged by Ida, water not consumable

GRAND ISLE, La. — Due to Hurricane Ida, the Grand Isle water system sustained significant damage. Water has been barged in for non-potable purposes only, according to parish leaders. The Jefferson Parish Water Department along with the Louisiana Department of Health are advising residents in Grand Isle to not use...
GRAND ISLE, LA
TrendHunter.com

Beeswax-Filled Heat Packs

The Keep It Brief by Undu Wearables has two pockets that can be used to hold a reusable heat pack in place to provide relief from menstrual pain. The Original Heat Pack is a soft, beeswax-filled design that's optimized for the abdomen and lower back, and it can be placed in either of those areas thanks to strategically placed pockets.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Non-Powered Horn Speaker

The loudspeaker manufacturer, Noboru Denki, designed a high-quality speaker that does not require any power source. The Sound Loudspeaker NMP-001 is a non-powered speaker that easily connects to any smartphone and produces an unmatched sound. The speaker is shaped like a horn and uses the reverberation of the three-layered shape...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
TrendHunter.com

Recycled Sound-Absorbing Lamps

The Fost PET Felt Acoustic Lamp is made from recycled plastic bottles. Dutch design brand De Vorm devised a product that doubles as a lamp and as an acoustic panel. Boasting an oversized dome shape, the lamp is ideal in crowded environments as it mitigates noise. Useful in every space...
HOME & GARDEN
chanute.org

WATER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM TO BE FLUSHED

The burnout will begin on Friday September 10th and will last approximately 30 days. Possible Noticeable Effects: It is important to understand that during this temporary change there may be some discoloration or cloudiness in the water and possibly a slight chlorine odor or taste. If this is experienced you may want to run the water through the tap until it clears.
CHANUTE, KS
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Design Firm Launches Negative Pressure ULPA Filtration System

Emergency physicians recently teamed with Robrady, a Sarasota-based product development firm, to create a portable negative pressure Ultra Low Particulate Air (ULPA) filtration system used by healthcare providers in any healthcare setting while administering patient care, lifesaving respiratory treatments and procedures or during patient transport. The ULPA system utilizes an...
SARASOTA, FL
Phys.org

Sustainable water treatment system inspired by nature

Students from Monash Chemical Engineering have used the natural water treatment cycle found in nature as inspiration to develop a sustainable, stand-alone water treatment system that removes persistent organic pollutants from industrial wastewater. Developed by Ph.D. students Mostafa Dehghani and Mahdi Naseri and undergraduate student Clare Carew, the unique Stand...
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Temperature-Regulating Linen Sheets

Coyuchi launched a new collection of sheets just in time for Fall. The new Organix Relaxed Linen Sheets are temperature regulating and made with 100% linen. These highly breathable sheets are naturally insulated and can dress the bed season to season. The linen is woven with long pieces of yarn, which creates a soft, weighty, and durable material. The sheets have a weighty 185 gsm and come in various colors - Alpine White, Fog, Natural Chambray, Laurel, Slate, Redwood, and Harbor Blue.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Bold Countertop Multi-Ovens

The Morphy Richards multi-oven is fit for the modern home. This kitchen appliance breaks the monotony of traditional cooking methods with its uniquely designed lid mechanism. Boasting a retro influence, this countertop oven allows chefs to explore their cooking creativity with style. Created by Souther Design, the Morphy Richards oven...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Sailing Boats

The Italy-based manufacturing company Caracol and the green tech business Nextchem have partnered to bring the world's first 3D printed sailboat to life. Unveiled at Milan Design Week 2021, this boat was produced in one piece and is made using recycled materials. Dubbed the Beluga, the companies ditched traditional mold-based construction technologies for more advanced and innovative 3D technologies. The sailboat was erected using Caracol's proprietary robotic additive manufacturing system - which essentially built the sailboat's hull in one piece.
Well+Good

Behr’s 2022 Color of the Year Is a Soothing Sea Glass Green You’ll Want Everywhere in Your Home

It's no secret: Colors can majorly affect your mood. That's part of the reason why people spend so much time fussing over what color to paint their bedrooms or what hue they want their new sofa to be. Some colors can even help relax your mind and help facilitate creativity. So, when Behr Paint Company named its color of the year earlier this week, people took note.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

This Epic New 528-Foot Superyacht Concept Has Giant Solar Sails That Help It Cruise Emissions Free

Norwegian designer Kurt Strand is going back to his roots with his newest sailing superyacht concept. The hulking new 528-footer, aptly christened Norway, was inspired by ye olde flat-bottomed longships of the Viking Age. Strand has always been impressed by the beauty of these vessels and their powerful square sails, so he decided to reimagine one for the present day. As such, Norway is equipped with “space-age technology” that will allow her to sail to all corners of the globe sans emissions. The sleek superyacht is crowned by three electro-hydraulic carbon-fiber rig masts that each stretch 315 feet and rotate as needed....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Citrus County Chronicle

After hard rains, Duke mulls design changes to water collection systems

The Duke Energy Crystal River Energy Complex on Wednesday, Sept. 1, received about 6 inches of rain in a 12-hour period. As a result, two water collection systems at the Citrus Combined Cycle Station couldn’t keep up with the rain and it overflowed for about two hours, said Duke spokeswoman Heather Danenhower. The overflow was contained within the site boundary.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy