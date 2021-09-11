'The View' Executive Producer Claims They Are Not Rushing to Replace Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain, one of the most controversial members of "The View" panel, has recently left the show, but ABC doesn't seem to be in a rush to replace her.

It has been reported that Brian Teta, an Executive Producer on the show, believes it to be important to take some time to "find the right fit," which goes all the way back to Barbara Walters in 1997.

According to Teta, it is crucial for the show to offer different points of view so every audience member can relate to at least one member of the panel.

THE ORIGINALS

That was Walters' plan when she put together the first "The View" panel, which consisted of Walters, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, and Joy Behar.

Nowadays, 78-year-old Behar is the only member of the original cast still active, working alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sarah Haines.

TIME TO GO

McCain's last show aired on August 6, but she made her decision known back in July, explaining that it was not an easy one and that "it took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer." She added:

"COVID has changed the world for all of us and it changed the way, at least for me, the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like."

The 36-year-old cited her life in Washington D.C. with her husband, Ben Domenech, as her reason to leave the famous TV show as ABC couldn't accommodate her needs.

She called Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles the most boring people in the world.

It has been reported that the network wished to keep McCain on the show, but they wanted her to return to the New York studio.

Having her whole life in D.C., not only just her husband but also her mother and a few family members, McCain chose family over business and decided that it was time to vacate her position on the panel.

CONTROVERSY LEFT AND RIGHT

McCain spent a total of 4 years on "The View," and although she had a great time there, she also found herself butting heads with some of her co-stars, especially Behar.

Apart from that, she also had a few less-than-happy moments, from spoiling the "Game of Thrones" finale to calling Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, the most boring people in the world.