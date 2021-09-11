CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks Challenge Early but Aggies Win the Night

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN, Utah (UND Athletics)– The University of North Dakota got off to a hot start in its first FBS game since 2018, scoring 21 points in the first quarter against host Utah State (2-0). However, UND (1-1) could not establish its run game and build momentum as the Aggies outscored the Fighting Hawks 21-3 in the second half to win its home-opener, 42-24. “Utah State will challenge you. You really got to be focused against a team like that and we made some mistakes,” said Head Coach Bubba Schweigert. “In the second half we just didn’t get any momentum. They had it most of the half, and we got a couple of stops and forced them to kick a field goal, but other than that we just didn’t have any momentum.”

