CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

A Yankee Notebook: Remember the Almanac Singers?

By A Yankee Notebook Willem Lange
Rutland Herald
 7 days ago

Now, if you want higher wages let me tell you what to do:. You got to talk to the workers in the shop with you .... Much obscured by the calamitous news of the past weeks — Hurricane Ida, the chaos at the Kabul airport; deadly flooding; all-consuming fires in the West; the extended drought that’s finally calling our irrigated agriculture’s chickens home to roost; the abject and dangerous disintegration of Haiti, Yemen and Nigeria; the massive release of sequestered methane by thawing permafrost in Siberia; the cleverly designed, brutal abortion law enacted by the Texas legislature and governor — is the reason for the national holiday we celebrated last weekend.

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
sflcn.com

Reggae Singer Mikey General Remembers 9/11

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – September 10, 2001 saw singer Mikey General boarding a flight from Washington DC to Kingston, Jamaica. The American capital was last stop of an American tour he did with fellow roots-reggae vocalist Luciano. The following day, terrorists struck in the United States, attacking New York City, Pennsylvania...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 7, the 250th of 2021 with 115 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. They include England's...
ASTRONOMY
kalw.org

Almanac - Thursday 9/9/21

113 days remain until the end of the year. and sunset will be at 7:25:18 pm. Today we will have 12 hours and 38 minutes of daylight. The solar transit will be at 1:06:12 pm. The first high tide will be at 12:39 am at 5.79 feet. The first low...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
talesbuzz.com

Another Clue – Missing YouTuber Gabby Petito’s Friend Comes Forward With Major Inconsistency!

Another clue has been uncovered in the disappearance of Gabby Petito, and things are looking even more suspicious. As we’ve been reporting, the YouTuber was reported missing last weekend, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case. The couple had been traveling across the country together and living in a van, which Brian drove — alone — back to his family’s home in Florida shortly before Gabby’s family reported her disappearance.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
MotorBiscuit

Flashing Headlights to Warn of Speed Traps Is Protected By the 1st Amendment But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Legal

Flashing headlights is not a new concept. We have all driven down the road and saw someone flash their lights a few times. It is used to communicate when there is something up ahead of you that they have already passed while driving. In most situations, it is a warning that a policeman is performing their duty ahead, whether checking for drunk drivers, waiting with a speed detector, or dealing with some other situation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee#Labor Day#Fbi#Haiti#Texas Legislature#Japanese#Bethlehem#Weekend Magazine
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the U.K. coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
districtchronicles.com

Dramatic footage captures moment farm animals rescue chicken from a hawk’s claws

Dramatic footage from the Netherlands has captured the moment that a heroic goat saved a chicken from almost certain death after it was attacked by a hawk. In the CCTV footage from a farm in Gelderland, a goshawk swoops down out of nowhere and latches onto an unsuspecting chicken. The two birds flail around for a few seconds with the hawk clearly the stronger of the two.
ANIMALS
Only In West Virginia

Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In West Virginia, According To The Farmers Almanac

West Virginians are used to wild weather; we’ve seen our fair share of it the past few years. But hang on to your hats and dust off your winter jackets, because the crazy weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. According to the recently released Farmers’ Almanac predictions for the winter of 2021-2022, West Virginia should expect unseasonably cold temperatures all the way through March, including some polar temperature swings that will leave us cranking up the heat!
ENVIRONMENT
Andrei Tapalaga

The Queen Who Died Because No One Was Allowed To Touch Her

The way that some royalties have died in the past is quite questionable and mysterious, however when it comes to deaths that could have been easily averted the cake goes to Queen Sunandha Kumariratana from the 19th century. The queen as well as her daughter and son were as some historians mention “destined” too early death due to a law implied towards the royalties from Thailand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy