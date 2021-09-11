A Yankee Notebook: Remember the Almanac Singers?

Now, if you want higher wages let me tell you what to do:. You got to talk to the workers in the shop with you .... Much obscured by the calamitous news of the past weeks — Hurricane Ida, the chaos at the Kabul airport; deadly flooding; all-consuming fires in the West; the extended drought that’s finally calling our irrigated agriculture’s chickens home to roost; the abject and dangerous disintegration of Haiti, Yemen and Nigeria; the massive release of sequestered methane by thawing permafrost in Siberia; the cleverly designed, brutal abortion law enacted by the Texas legislature and governor — is the reason for the national holiday we celebrated last weekend.