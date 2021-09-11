VIDEO: Millikan vs. La Mirada, Football

Laura Williams isn’t the type of person who settles. The Lakewood girls’ volleyball senior captain could’ve been satisfied with being a three-rotation right side hitter, but instead she worked hard in private coaching sessions. Williams could’ve been satisfied with one scholarship offer, but instead she tried to contact as many college coaches as possible during the COVID shutdowns. She could’ve even been satisfied with starting for the Lancers who are now ranked No. 4 in CIF Southern Section Division 1, but instead she’s got dreams of winning a championship at Lakewood.

