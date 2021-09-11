Kathryn Schroeder: Watched horrific attacks at home

The 13 year old boy went missing in Wisconsin has been found.An amber alert was issued in after Terrence Trammel of Milwaukee was last seen by his mother getting into a silver sedan. He was found hours after the alert was issued. His mother says he was taking out the trash as he was grabbed by four Black men. They lifted him into the car without his consent and immediately drove off, she said, according to local broadcaster WSAW. The car was believed to be either a Kia or an Impala.She estimates that is happened at roughly 8.40pm on 19 August near 59th and Center in the Midwestern city, according to law enforcement. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 28 DAYS AGO