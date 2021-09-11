CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Georgia H. Bebee

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia H. Bebee WEST RUPERT — Georgia H. Bebee, 91, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at her residence. She was born Dec. 22, 1929, in Wells, the daughter of George and Lena (Batease) Hadaway. She attended school in Rupert/West Rupert. Mrs. Bebee worked at Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge, New York, then at Sherwood Medical in Argyle, New York, as a printer, retiring in the 1990s after 27 years. She attended Church of Christ in West Rupert and was a member of the Rupert Leisures. She enjoyed fiction novels, walking, baking treats, Rupert Old Home Days and going for drives. Survivors include her children, Arnold Jr., of Wallingford, Vivian, of Rutland, Cynthia, of West Rupert; cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. Mrs. Bebee was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Arnold Bebee Sr., Feb. 16, 1998; an infant brother, four sisters; and a niece. The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, in Wells Cemetery, Route 30, with Pastor Paul Mychack officiating. Mask wearing requested. Memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Center, 1779 Route 30, Arlington, VT 05250. Arrangements are by McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home Inc. in Salem, New York. For online condolences, visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Citizens Voice

Thomas H. Gulla

Thomas H. Gulla, 84, a resident of Swoyersville, passed into eternal life Tuesday morning, Sept. 7, 2021, at Allied Hospice, Inpatient Unit, Wilkes-Barre. His beloved wife was the late Geraldine M. Bravyak Gulla, who passed away on Dec. 28, 2018. Together, Thomas and Geraldine shared 51 beautiful years of marriage.
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
roblawnews.com

Jimmie H. Russell

Jimmie Hugh (Jim) Russell, 82, went to his heavenly home on Sept. 1, 2021. Jim was born southwest of Oblong, to Elder Hugh J. and Goldie M. (Nicholson) Russell on Aug. 8, 1939. Jim accepted Jesus as his savior Sept. 12, 1946. At the time of his death, Jim was...
OBLONG, IL
Rutland Herald

Norwich University remembers 9/11

Gov. Phil Scott joined the Northfield and Norwich University community on Saturday to pay tribute to those individuals who died as a result of the terrorist attacks on New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001. The anniversary was marked with tributes and speeches at the college.
COLLEGES
Rutland Herald

Five Little Lives

One recent day did not go as planned, but after starting with sadness, tension and adrenaline, it came to an end with an incredible feeling of happiness. With plans for tailgating and Castleton University football, I was up early for an 8-mile run. Not quite 1½ miles in, I came upon a mother opossum, dead in the road, one lifeless baby beside her, two others wriggling on the pavement, and a pouchful more crying and trying to nurse.
RUTLAND, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
New York State
Rutland Herald

Community news

WEST RUTLAND — The Town of West Rutland presents the annual Community Block Party Saturday, Sept. 18, to celebrate the town’s ethnic diversity history. The day begins at 10 a.m. with a 5K Fun Run, followed by games, vendors, food trucks and musical entertainment; Block Party will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. on the Town Hall Green and Marble Street; finishing with an evening fireworks display. Marble Street from Campbell to Main Street will be blocked off to traffic. Admission is free.
RUTLAND, VT
Rutland Herald

Goodrow: Our Alzheimer's fight

Together and back in person, we fight Alzheimer’s. More than 13,000 individuals diagnosed, more than 25,000 caregivers, and 36 million unpaid hours of care (a value of more than $717 million) in 2020 just in the state of Vermont — this is the impact of Alzheimer’s disease, and this is the reason we walk. Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research, and it’s back in person on Sept. 25 at Rutland’s Main Street Park.
RUTLAND, VT
Rutland Herald

Vermont Arts News

WAITSFIELD — The Valley Players will present the classic slapstick comedy “Noises Off” — “a play within a play, a farce within a farce” by Michael Frayne, Sept. 24-Oct. 10 at the Valley Players Theater, 4254 Main St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. In...
Rutland Herald

Angis, spirit of 'Castleton Way,' to retire

CASTLETON — When Victoria Angis first took her seat at then Castleton State College in July 1980 as coordinator of Student Activities, she wanted her position to mean something to both her and the school — she wanted to leave her mark. When then-president Tom Meyer asked her to lunch...
CASTLETON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy