Georgia H. Bebee WEST RUPERT — Georgia H. Bebee, 91, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at her residence. She was born Dec. 22, 1929, in Wells, the daughter of George and Lena (Batease) Hadaway. She attended school in Rupert/West Rupert. Mrs. Bebee worked at Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge, New York, then at Sherwood Medical in Argyle, New York, as a printer, retiring in the 1990s after 27 years. She attended Church of Christ in West Rupert and was a member of the Rupert Leisures. She enjoyed fiction novels, walking, baking treats, Rupert Old Home Days and going for drives. Survivors include her children, Arnold Jr., of Wallingford, Vivian, of Rutland, Cynthia, of West Rupert; cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. Mrs. Bebee was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Arnold Bebee Sr., Feb. 16, 1998; an infant brother, four sisters; and a niece. The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, in Wells Cemetery, Route 30, with Pastor Paul Mychack officiating. Mask wearing requested. Memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Center, 1779 Route 30, Arlington, VT 05250. Arrangements are by McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home Inc. in Salem, New York. For online condolences, visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.