Health Talk: Pregnant or nursing? Get Your COVID-19 vaccine
There has been enough time, research and review of women who received the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant or lactating to provide the level of confidence for the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology to recommend that eligible patients get vaccinated. The quick summary is that they have found no increase in events that they carefully look at such as harm to the fetus or the newborn, slowing of growth of the fetus, pre-term birth of fetus, nor any evidence of infertility.www.rutlandherald.com
