When Tucker Carlson tells you that he lies, you can believe him. The Fox News host, who once again used his show with an audience of more than 3 million people to spread doubts about the coronavirus vaccine, despite the fact that he works for an employer that mandates its employees get poked, admitted that he sometimes just makes shit up when it is convenient for him. While sitting down for an interview with fellow conservative grifter Dave Rubin, Carlson, who apparently lives in a corner, admitted, "I lie if I'm really cornered or something."

