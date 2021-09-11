‘Welcome to Medicare’ online presentation
Submitted by Pegi Groundwater. Are you joining Medicare this year? If so, there’s a lot of new information for you to understand. Medicare has its own vocabulary and rules. There are deadlines you need to make and penalties (some lasting a lifetime) for not doing things at the right time. You will need to choose among several types of coverage that will be available to you. Medicare covers most common health issues, but not everything is covered.www.sanjuanjournal.com
Comments / 0