CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Juan County, WA

‘Welcome to Medicare’ online presentation

By Life
sanjuanjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Pegi Groundwater. Are you joining Medicare this year? If so, there’s a lot of new information for you to understand. Medicare has its own vocabulary and rules. There are deadlines you need to make and penalties (some lasting a lifetime) for not doing things at the right time. You will need to choose among several types of coverage that will be available to you. Medicare covers most common health issues, but not everything is covered.

www.sanjuanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Clinton Herald

Get free help with Medicare — for real

Turning 65 years old is one of those milestones, those events in our lives that add punctuation and focus. It’s a turning point because turning 65 makes us Medicare eligible. For a great many people, it means they are no longer dependent on employer-furnished medical insurance, making retirement much more attractive. Not so long ago, it also meant eligibility for full Social Security benefits, but that number crept, up now a couple years past that 65-year-old threshold.
HEALTH INSURANCE
Cedar Key News

MEDICARE HELP, SHINE 2021 SEPTEMBER

SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and your local Area Agency on Aging. Specially trained volunteers can assist you with your Medicare, Medicaid, and health insurance questions by providing one-on-one counseling and information. SHINE services are free, unbiased, and confidential.
ADVOCACY
Plumas County News

Workshops on Medicare available via Zoom

Passages HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program) wants to remind the public of its upcoming workshops scheduled for September. Workshops are delivered via ZOOM and are scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the following dates:. Tuesday, Sept. 14: Welcome to Medicare, Part 1 – Medicare Basics: Parts A,...
TECHNOLOGY
The Weekly Challenger

Free Medicare counseling offered to Medicare beneficiaries

GULFPORT – Medicare beneficiaries, their caregivers, and family members who have questions or concerns about Medicare and related health insurance topics have a new place to turn. The Area Agency on Aging of Pasco & Pinellas County will be partnering with Gulfport Public Library to provide Medicare counseling through the SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) Program.
GULFPORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
County
San Juan County, WA
San Juan County, WA
Health
Creston News Advertiser

Medicare billing

First of all I would like to thank the many people who contacted me to thank me for my letter regarding the clinic lab being moved to the hospital and the administration of the clinic by the hospital. There wasn’t a single, negative comment about my letter. Everyone, from former and current employees to patients, had a story to tell of their bad experiences either with administration or their inability to see their medical provider as they were at out-of-town clinics.
CRESTON, IA
prescottenews.com

Opinion: Making Sure Medicare Works

I was fortunate to be able to spend time with my grandfather before he passed away. He was the only member of his family to survive the Holocaust, and he came to the U.S. following unimaginable horrors to build a better life. He settled in Rochester, N.Y., and built a successful liquor store business from the ground up. Like many Americans, he worked hard every day to earn his retirement and eventually lived with my parents and me in Westchester, N.Y.
AMERICAS
republic-online.com

Medicare Basics Program set for Sept. 14

K-State Research & Extension, Marais des Cygnes District is hosting a Medicare Basics Program on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Extension office in Paola, located at 913 N. Pearl St., Suite No. 1. Two sessions will be offered, one from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and one from 6:30 to 8...
PAOLA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Does Medicare Cover Dentures?

Original Medicare doesn’t pay for dentures or related dental appointments for fittings or tooth extractions. To get some coverage of these substantial costs, you’ll need to enroll in Medicare Advantage or private dental insurance. Medicare excludes all dental services, except in some specific and unusual circumstances where dentistry or oral...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Premiums#Volunteers
pinalcentral.com

Expansion would hurt Medicare

It seems like we’ve been hearing about the insolvency of Medicare for decades now, which is why it’s strange to hear Congress talking about expanding the program to include younger enrollees. That’s going to be a problem. Not for those newly enrolled. It will be a problem for those who have paid into the program and have grown accustomed to the services and access they have through Medicare.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
courierjournal.net

Medicare “Donut Hole”

September and October are two months we get calls on the coverage gap or “donut hole”. This happens because there is a temporary limit on what your drug plan will pay while you are in the gap. The good news is not everyone will enter the coverage gap. The coverage gap begins after you and your plan have spent a certain amount on covered drugs. In 2021 once you and your plan combined have spent $4,130 you will enter the coverage gap.
FLORENCE, AL
timespub.com

Medicare Association recognizes Harleysville professional

Lucille Bondi, an independent insurance agent located in Harleysville, has been recognized by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI). Lucille is listed on the Association’s 2021 national directory of leading local Medicare insurance agents. “Nearly 70 million Americans are enrolled in Medicare and another 11,000 become eligible every...
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
Washington Post

Taking a bite out of a needed Medicare expansion

The Aug. 30 editorial “Seize the chance,” which cautioned against including the proposed expansion of Medicare (lowering eligibility age; adding dental, hearing and vision benefits) in the reconciliation legislation, took some shortcuts to reach a flawed conclusion. The arguments that the “needy” already pay little or nothing for Obamacare policies...
HEALTH
VTDigger

The Medicare rate that matters

In recent discourse propagated by UVM Health Network, there is disagreement over what the state of Medicare reimbursement rates are in Vermont. This is due to UVM Health Network’s obfuscatory approach to data presentation. In an exercise of confirmation bias, it protests concerns UVM Health Network is too costly to...
MARKETS
yourvalley.net

Richardson compares Medicare plans

Business Name: Compare Medicare, 12691 W. Smokey Drive Suite 127, Surprise; 623-299-7972, comparemedicareax.com. I am in my office 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Additionally, I am available for appointments outside of normal business hours. Town/Neighborhood: I am right on the line between Sun City West and Surprise. My office is on...
ECONOMY
kniakrls.com

Crossroads of Pella Hosting Welcome to Medicare Sept. 28th

Crossroads of Pella is hosting an upcoming free Welcome to Medicare Seminar. It will take place on Tuesday, September 28th at 5:30pm in the Pella Community Center Auditorium (2nd floor). This event is sponsored by Crossroads of Pella and the State of Iowa Insurance Division. All presenters are trained by the State of Iowa Insurance Division and work as Senior Health Insurance Information Program Counselors.
PELLA, IA
theeastcountygazette.com

Permanent Boost of SNAP Benefits to be Seen in October

Starting October, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will gain an increase in benefits by 25%. SNAP is a federal program that helps individuals and families supplement food costs. This is a good highlight that Americans can look forward to in the next month especially during the height of the...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy