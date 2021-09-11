‘Welcome to Medicare’ online presentation

First of all I would like to thank the many people who contacted me to thank me for my letter regarding the clinic lab being moved to the hospital and the administration of the clinic by the hospital. There wasn’t a single, negative comment about my letter. Everyone, from former and current employees to patients, had a story to tell of their bad experiences either with administration or their inability to see their medical provider as they were at out-of-town clinics.

CRESTON, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO