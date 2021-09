West Bend, WI – The Full Shelf Food Pantry, 231 Municipal Dr., in West Bend, WI is now open Saturday. “We are doing this to help provide our services to people who are unable to pick up food during out regular Monday thru Friday hours from 4:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.,” said Gary Rankin. “Our Saturday hours are from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.