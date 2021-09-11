CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Soldiers at Fort Riley reflect on their oath and service on anniversary of 9/11

By Noah Taborda
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NyQEe_0bswlvHo00

TOPEKA — Memories of the smoke plumes, the chaos and the intensity of Sept. 11, 2001, still maintain a powerful hold over many soldiers in Kansas.

For some members of the military serving at Fort Riley now, that day changed the trajectory of their lives and gave them a new purpose. Now 20 years from the attack on the Pentagon and World Trade Center, 9/11 remains a day of remembrance for them and a reminder of their role as active-duty military members.

Sgt. 1st Class Jason Mitchell, from Culleoka, Tennessee, said that day redirected his life in ways he didn’t think possible at the time. At the time, Mitchell, whose father served in Vietnam, was driving in his car with the radio turned up, preparing for his first year of college.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qzg1n_0bswlvHo00

Sgt. First Class Jason Mitchell was preparing for college when he heard of the 9/11 attacks on the radio. Two years later, Mitchell enlisted in the Army. (Submitted to Kansas Reflector)

He recalled the moment where the voice on the radio suddenly became somber, as they broke the news from New York City. This gave Mitchell a new sense of urgency and made him reconsider his path.

With encouragement from his father, Mitchell enlisted in the Army in 2003.

9/11 “got me focused on serving a bigger purpose than my own agenda,” Mitchell said. “That was really what drew me in. The camaraderie of being a part of something bigger than myself and doing something actually makes a difference not just in the United States but worldwide.”

In the year following the terrorist attacks, 181,510 Americans enlisted in the ranks of active duty service and 72,908 joined the enlisted reserves, according to the USO . The Department of Defense noted an 8% increase in interest in joining the military.

Two decades later, the American military has now fully withdrawn from Afghanistan. While much has changed in 20 years, soldiers at Fort Riley say the role of the military and their oath to protect the country remains unchanged.

For Mitchell, his service and the value he places in it is defined by those around him — friends, family, fellow military members and civilians.

“We all come from different walks of life. We all have different personalities,” Mitchell said. “If I could do more than 20 years I would, and it’s not for the awards and decorations or anything like that, it’s really for the people to the left and right of me.”

Sgt. 1st Class Clavon Barney was not intent on joining the military at the time of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Instead, he was headed to a new job in Tennessee to fill out paperwork when he received a call from the HR department that it may be best to postpone his visit out of precaution.

It was then that Barney began to consider changing his path to a career in the military. He said his mother served in the Vietnam War as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, so military service ran in the family.

Despite some protest from other close friends and family, Barney enlisted. Now a father and on his final stop along his active-duty tour, which has taken him around the world, he said that decision is the best he has ever made.

Barney said military members must continue to hold themselves to a high standard even in times of relative peace.

“We’re pretty much one of the trusted professions,” Barney said. “I think that’s what the civilian population sees us in uniform, except that we are true professionals. That’s why even now we should hold our standards high.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i7O6y_0bswlvHo00

Lt. Col. Nate Brookshire was planning a career change to civilian security work, but the events of 9/11 turned one year of remaining service in 20 years and counting. (Submitted to Kansas Reflector)

Lt. Col Nate Brookshire was already enlisted in the military on 9/11. Brookshire had just completed a training exercise on physical security when he was alerted to the attacks. Within hours, Brookshire and his fellow soldiers were implementing these security measures they had just gone over to lock down the facility.

Brookshire was planning to transition to a civilian security job on Sept. 11, 2002, but after the events of 9/11, Brookshire knew the best place for him was in the Army. What was supposed to be one last year of service turned into 20 with trips to several combat zones.

In the years since, Brookshire co-authored the book “Hidden Wounds: A Soldier’s Burden,” a fictional story following a soldier through WWII, Vietnam and Korea. The story sparked conversation on PTSD, addiction, suicide awareness and forgiveness and inspired an upcoming documentary.

Brookshire also had the opportunity to swear in his daughters, both of whom serve in the National Guard. He said the experience reminded him of the commitment he felt on 9/11 to protect the country.

“It’s a different perspective when you go from raising your hand to actually swearing your children into service and know those words strong enough to commit them to a life of service or even a period of service,” Brookshire said. “The takeaway I get is that military service is definitely about family and that family could be your nuclear family but also the broader family to include those that support the military.”

The post Soldiers at Fort Riley reflect on their oath and service on anniversary of 9/11 appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

9/11 is remembered at Fort Riley

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and on Flight 93 over Shanksville in western Pennsylvania two members of the Fort Riley Museums staff looked back on the way those attacks would have an impact at Fort Riley. Director of Fort...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Frontiersman

20 years later: Search and rescue Soldiers reflect on 9/11

FORT BELVOIR, Va. — Two decades ago as the nation reeled from the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, a unique team of search and rescue Soldiers put their training to work at the Pentagon when they were needed the most. The effects of that Tuesday morning left a lasting...
FORT BELVOIR, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
thehinsdalean.com

Vet reflects on 9/11, his service in Iraq

Twenty-three-year-old James Haunty was a recent graduate of the U.S. Marine Corps infantry officer course in Quantico, Va., visiting fraternity brothers at the College of William and Mary when terrorists attacked the U.S. the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. "It was just surreal," he said. "I had a friend who...
MILITARY
Victoria Advocate

Veteran who joined Navy after 9/11 reflects on 20th anniversary

It’s hard to remember what elementary school was like in the early 2000s for 8-year-old Rae Judd. The fiery images and newscasts describing an unprecedented attack on U.S. soil, however, come back vividly. “I remember like it was yesterday,” Judd said, recounting her experience in a Houston classroom during the...
MILITARY
WVNT-TV

Future soldier reflects on 9/11 ahead of swearing-in and memorial

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– Ahead of Saturday’s events leading to the 20th anniversary 9/11 Memorial at the Summit Bechtel Family Reserve, we spoke with the organizers of the ceremony. From a moment of silence, to the swearing-in of future soldiers, a national call to action, and more. Saturday’s memorial service...
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mitchell
Corbin Times Tribune

Veteran reflects on service on 9/11, in Afghanistan

North Laurel High School graduate Robert Johnson enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in March 2000 and was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base near Shreveport, Louisiana on Sept. 11, 2001, where President George Bush was flown to address the nation following the terrorist attacks on America. Now retired and residing in Pennsylvania, he reflects back on that fateful day and his outlook of the events now taking place in Afghanistan.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Alaska National Guard Soldier reflects on her 9/11 experience

September 11 marks not only the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that day in 2001, but it also comes on the cusp of the United States pulling out of Afghanistan. For one Alaska Army National Guard Soldier who was near the Pentagon that day, it is a time to reflect.
MILITARY
hometownsource.com

20 years on, local soldiers reflect on 9/11 and Afghanistan

As the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, approaches, three members of the Princeton VFW reflected on the attacks and their experiences during the war in Afghanistan. Jim Pagel joined the Army Reserves in 1981. A few years later he switched to the National Guard and...
PRINCETON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Riley#Military Service#Pentagon#World Trade Center#Sgt#Americans#Uso#The Department Of Defense#Brookshire Co#Ptsd#The National Guard
Fox News

Remembering 9/11: Africa Command soldier reflects on how attacks still inspire his service

Sergeant First Class Nathan Phelps reenlisted for service in the Combined Joint Task Force in eastern Africa this year, 20 years after the attack on Sept. 11. New York City sits far away from Djibouti, but the city and the tragedy remain firmly in Phelps’ mind. On Saturday, the U.S. forces at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti on Africa’s east coast commemorated the attack on America that happened 20 years ago.
MILITARY
arizonadailyindependent.com

Arizona Players Reflect As Navy, Air Force Meet On Anniversary Of 9/11

WASHINGTON – Saturday’s football game between Air Force and Navy will be the 54th between the two teams – and their first meeting on 9/11, leaving one Arizona-born Navy player with “goosebumps just thinking about it.”. “Gosh, it’s going to be super exciting just to be able to represent the...
ARIZONA STATE
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Soldier reflects on Pentagon recovery following 9/11 attack

FORT LEE, Va. — On Sept. 11, 2001, images of jets flying into the World Trade Center, Pennsylvania countryside and Pentagon were difficult to watch for Americans. That was especially true in a Henrico, N.C., household, where a mother fretted over the whereabouts of her son amidst horrifying terrorist attacks on the nation’s military headquarters.
FORT LEE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Army
Fayetteville Observer

Local, national resources available to Fort Bragg veterans coping with end of war in Afghanistan

With an increase in calls after troops withdrew from Afghanistan last month, local and national organizations have reported an uptick in calls for help from veterans. Representatives of those resources say service members and veterans coping with the end of the war on terror who might have suicidal ideations for any other reason can and should reach out without fear of stigma.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Military.com

VA Extends Disability Deadline for Gulf War Vets

The Department of Veterans Affairs has extended the time limit for Gulf War veterans to claim presumptive disability for certain chronic illnesses related to their military service. The illnesses, commonly referred to as "Gulf War Syndrome," are considered "presumptive" by the VA, meaning veterans claiming a disability related to them...
MILITARY
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

747
Followers
633
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy