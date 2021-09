XAU/USD marks second weekly decline into critical support pivot- FOMC on tap. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide. Gold prices marked a second consecutive weekly decline on Friday with XAU/USD trading down 1.87% to trade at 1754 ahead of the US close. The sell-off takes price into a key support pivot and we’re looking for possible price inflection off this threshold in the days ahead with the FOMC interest rate decision on tap next week. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly technical chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO