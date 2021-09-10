John Gerald 'Jerry' Kelly of Coulterville

John Gerald "Jerry" Kelly, age 78, of Coulterville, passed away at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Coulterville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Coulterville. Jerry was born in Sparta on Feb. 13, 1943, the son of John Newton and Osa Jane (Bird) Kelly. He was united in marriage to Cheryl J. Reidelberger on Oct. 13, 1972, in Bastrop, Louisiana. She preceded him in death on Sept. 17, 2004. Together, they shared 32 years of marriage.