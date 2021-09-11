G-Men roll to 35-0 win over Blue Tornado

Richlands’ Dylan Brown (2) and a Blue Tornado teamate latch onto Graham’s Zach Blevins (5) during Friday’s Southwest District game at Ernie Hicks Stadium. Contributed photo by Emily Ball

RICHLANDS, Va. — Practice makes perfect. Unfortunately, the Richlands High School football team didn’t get nearly enough practice in advance of Friday’s collision with talented Southwest District rival Graham.

G-Man signal caller Zach Blevins rushed for 160 yards, including a pair of touchdowns and hit Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw with a pair of scoring passes en route to a shocking 35-0 defenestration of the Blue Tornado.

Richlands had only two days of practice to prepare for the defending SWD champs thanks to the disruptions of COVID-19 quarantines.

The Blues had some success moving the ball early but hurt itself with some miscues and missed assignments that rendered the progress moot. Graham had its own execution issues at times, but kept hammering away until resistance was all but futile.

The Blue Tornado is Graham’s biggest local rival after Bluefield, but G-Men head coach Tony Palmer said the squad was primarily motivated by its multiple failures to play disciplined football in its 34-6 win over Tazewell.

“We were really frustrated with how we played last week. I was embarrassed. I believe that once the team saw the film they were embarrassed,” said Palmer, whose squad pounded out 305 yards rushing versus Richlands.

“We try to work on things to be a better football team, so we went back and worked on it,” he said.

“We’re still not where we need to be. We still have too many penalties. We really need to cut them down and we’re just trying to do a little bit better,” Palmer said.

In spite of proceeding in fits and starts, the Richlands offense threatened to initiate scoring midway through the opening quarter. But the G-Men defense ended the threat with a sack of quarterback Gavin Cox for a big loss, resulting in a punt at fourth-and-long. Cox was sacked three times in the first stanza.

Graham found the end zone with roughly three minutes remaining in the first quarter when quarterback Zack Blevins hit Bradshaw with a 44-yard scoring strike.

The Blue Tornado attempted a 40-yard field goal attempt early in the second period, but the kick drifted just outside the left goalpost.

With 9:58 remaining in the second quarter, Bradshaw exploded for a 68-yard scoring run which was capped by an extra point kick for the 14-0 Graham advantage. Bradshaw finished with triple digit combined yardage for Graham.

The G-Men wandered for a while in the wilderness with penalties and miscues until Blevins snapped Graham’s offense out of its doldrums with a 50-yard scramble that set up his 4-yard TD plunge with roughly two minutes remaining in the first half. With the kick, the G-Men led 21-0.

Richlands’ Sage Webb had earned the Tornado some decent field position with solid returns in the kicking game. While the G-Men kept Webb from hurting them on the scoreboard, his big play potential meant three TDs weren’t necessarily an insurmountable lead.

With roughly a half-minute remaining in the game, Graham challenged those comeback hopes with another huge sack of Cox. Those hopes were again shaken when the G-Men successfully Beamer-balled a Tornado punt attempt, coming up with the block and the recovery at the Richlands 27-yard line. With 12 seconds remaining in the first half, those hopes were all but shattered when Blevins hit Bradshaw with a 13-yard touchdown toss.

With the kick, Graham took to intermission with a 28-0 lead and thenceforth refused to relinquish essential control of the game.

Blevins capped scoring with a 22-yard touchdown run with roughly two and a half minutes remaining in the third quarter.

“Our defense did a really good job. Over the last two weeks, nobody has scored on us. The only points we’ve given up so far have been offensive. Our defense is playing really well right now,” Palmer said.

Graham (2-0, 2-0) is set to face regional rival Union at Mitchell Stadium next Thursday. The Blue Tornado (1-1, 0-1) is set to host Abingdon on Friday.