Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Windham

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — The family of a mother and daughter who were killed in a wrong-way crash on the highway in Yuba County is speaking out. Deputies were chasing a stolen truck on Highway 70 in Yuba County when the driver slammed head-on into the victims’ car, killing them. “Their hearts were just so big, family was number one to them,” said Daniel Ojeda. His sister, Cary Ojeda, 55, and his niece, Deanna Hernandez, 36, were killed in the crash. “It was hard,” he said about getting the call they didn’t make it. Ojeda says both women were born caretakers in life and in work....

MARYSVILLE, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO