Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Windham

Sep. 11—A pedestrian was killed Friday night when she was hit by a pickup truck on Route 302 in Windham, police said in a news release. The woman was hit shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection with Trails End Road in North Windham by an eastbound 2009 GMC Sierra driven by Margaret Hunter, 51, of Cape Elizabeth, police Capt. William Andrew said in the release. The pedestrian, who was 47, died at the scene and Hunter was uninjured.

