Bulldogs turn tables on Knights, 22-18

By GEORGE THWAITES Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0Gv0_0bswl0V000
Mount View’s Thomas Bell (12) is sandwiched between Tazewell defenders during Friday night’s game at Witten Field-Bulldog Stadium. Contributed photo by Eric DiNovo

TAZEWELL — The first half of Friday night’s interstate clash between Tazewell and Mount View was a lot of fun for the Golden Knights.

The second half was ultimately more fun for the Bulldogs.

Tazewell scored 22 unanswered points after the break, going on to collect a 22-18 come-from-behind victory at Witten Field-Bulldogs Stadium.

“Our kids showed a lot of heart and the coaching staff on both sides of the ball made good adjustments at halftime. The kids didn’t get down on themselves and they came out and executed after halftime. We showed a lot of maturity there,” said Tazewell head coach J’me Harris.

The first half looked like things might go all Mount View’s way. The Golden Knights struck first with a defensive touchdown when Justin Haggerty returned a Tazewell fumble 39 yards to score. The extra point attempt failed.

Mount View added another first quarter score on Tony Bailey’s 18-yard pass reception from quarterback Ryan Long. The kick attempt failed. Haggerty had a 7-yard scoring reception from Long with 8:32 remaining in the second quarter. The third consecutive PAT attempt failed, but the Golden Knights took an 18-0 advantage into intermission.

Long was 10-for-10 for his opening 10 pass attempts. He finished with 18 completions out of 36 attempts for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Octavius Pridgen and the Tazewell defensive front were increasingly effective pressuring Long into the second half.

“I thought our tempo started to wear them down a little bit as the game went along. We started to take control of the line of scrimmage both offensively and defensively in the second half,” Coach Harris said.

The Bulldogs got on the board at 5:33 with a safety in the third quarter. Under pressure, Long took a knee in the end zone to give up two points in lieu of a possibly greater catastrophe.

The catastrophe finally began to unfold when Cassius Harris hauled in a 25 yard scoring reception from quarterback Carter Creasy, cutting the Knights’ lead to 18-8. A subsequent 43-yard Creasy completion to Harris set up Harris’ 16-yard touchdown run. Jared Mullins’ successful PAT kick cut Mount View’s lead to 18-15.

Creasy’s 45-yard scoring strike to Ethan Mills, followed by Mullins’ second successful kick, put the Bulldogs ahead 22-18 with 7:17 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The final minutes of the game were highlighted by an unlikely interception by Tazewell’s Cameron Asbury, resulting in a subsequent turnover and suspenseful loose ball melodrama. But the Knights found themselves stymied in the end.

Haggerty led the receivers for Mount View (1-1), pulling in five catches for 54 yards and a score.

Mullins had nine catches for 64 yards for Tazewell (1-2). Harris had four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown, also collecting 35 rushing yards on five carries with a score. Mills’ touchdown reception was his lone catch of the night.

The Bulldogs are set to travel to John Battle next week. The Golden Knights look to host Summers County.

At Witten Field-Bulldogs Stadium

Tazewell 22, Mount View 18

Mount View..........12 6 0 0 — 18

Tazewell................0 0 8 14 — 22

Scoring

First Quarter

MV— Justin Haggerty 39 fumble return (kick failed)

MV — Tony Bailey 18 pass from Ryan Long (kick fail)

Second Quarter

MV — Haggerty 7 pass from Long (kick fail)

Third Quarter

TZ —Safety. Long takes knee in end zone

TZ— Cassius Harris 25 pass from Carter Creasy (pass failed)

Fourth Quarter

TZ— Cassius Harris 16 run (Jared Mullins kick)

TZ— Ethan Mills 45 pass from Creasy (kick good) 22-18

