RYE BROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A top rated suburban school district has been forced to close an elementary school. The state says the district opened the building without appropriate inspections and other approvals. Parents are angry and worried that maybe their children were put at risk. As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports, with school closed, some students played catch, while others protested outside Ridge Street Elementary in Rye Brook. “Very disappointed, because I love going to school,” said student Chelsea Honig. Ridge Street is in the middle of a massive renovation and addition project. The building opened Monday and held classes all week, even as construction proceeded. Then a...

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO