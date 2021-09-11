Sherman submerges Raiders in second half surge, 35-18

River View High School Football Contributed image

BRADSHAW — A Buzzard started things for Sherman at River View on Friday night. And a Buzzard finished it.

Versatile Colby Buzzard book-ended the Tide’s 35-18 win over the Raiders, initiating scoring with a touchdown and point-after kick and capping scoring with the same.

Buzzard primed the pump when he blocked a River View punt attempt and scooped it up for a 10-yard scoring return, making it 7-0 with 10:10 to go in the first quarter. There was 7:06 remaining on the fourth quarter clock when he scored on an 8-yard run, then hit the third of four PAT kick attempts on the night.

River View (0-2) didn’t take things lying down at the outset, responding with a 3-yard Wyatt Blankenship TD run to cut Sherman’s lead to 7-6 with 2:23 remaining in the first quarter. The Tide took its one-point margin into the locker room at halftime.

Blankenship exploded for a 60-yard scoring run at 8:56 in what turned out to be an offensively hyperactive third quarter.

The Raiders’ 12-7 lead was eclipsed roughly two minutes later on Christopher Brinnell’s 9-yard scoring run, followed by a Buzzard kick.

Tide quarterback Timothy Hager bought the visitors some cushion two minutes after that, getting loose on a 29-yard scoring keeper, followed by a Brinnell conversion run.

River View stayed in the thick of things with Josh Proffitt’s 68-yard TD reception from Connor Christian. The following two-point conversion run failed, leaving the Raiders trailing at 22-18. Before the third quarter ended, Hager hit Andrew Simpson with a 15-yard scoring pass that put Sherman (3-0) ahead by 10 points headed into the final stanza.

The Tide defense prevailed in the fourth, which was capped by the imprimatur of Buzzard’s 15th point of the night.

River View is slated to travel to Hurley next week.

— Gary Dove contributed to this report.

Sherman 35, River View 18

Sherman..........7 0 21 7 — 35

River View.......6 0 12 0 — 18

First Quarter

Sh — Colby Buzzard blocked punt return 10 yard (Buzzard kick) 10:10

RV — Wyatt Blankenship 3 run (run failed) ... 2:23 set up by 4th down um recovery on 3-yard line

Third Quarter

RV — Blankenship 60 run (pass failed) 8:56 (leads 12-7)

Sh— Christopher Brinnell 9 run (Buzzard kick) Sh 14-12

Sh— Timothy Hager 29 run (Brinnell run 22-12

RV — Josh Proffitt 68 pass from Connor Christian (run failed) Sh 22-18

Sh— Andrew Simpson 15 pass from Hager (kick failed) Sh 28-18

Fourth Quarter

Sh — Buzzard 8 run (Buzzard kick) 7:06 final 35-18