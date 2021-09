UFC middleweight Derek Brunson is open to fighting the Paul brothers or Jared Cannonier, but ideally, he wants a title shot at 185lbs. Brunson defeated Darren Till in the main event of UFC Vegas 36 on Saturday night to pick up his fifth straight win inside the Octagon. Now 37 years old, Brunson knows that if he is going to make a run for the title currently owned by UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, that he will have to fight for the belt soon. With five straight victories, Brunson knows that he has all the momentum in the world and he doesn’t want to squander it.

UFC ・ 13 DAYS AGO