CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midland, TX

Australian leads church

By Bob Campbell
Odessa American
Odessa American
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JCsR_0bswiSmE00
People

MIDLAND Pastor Brent Johnson was a teenager when he felt God’s call to become a minister, but he got an accounting degree and worked for three years till attending Bible college and starting life as a pastor.

He led two churches in his hometown of Sydney, Australia, and was a pastor in Melbourne before coming to Presence Church at 901 Midland Dr. three years ago.

Noting that his wife Heather, co-pastor, speaks on every fifth Sunday, Johnson said, “God has a purpose and a plan for every person and you can discover what his plan is for you by spending time with him in prayer and in the Word.

“We believe God can do supernatural things and we speak about how he empowers people in every aspect of their lives from relationships to their health and finances.”

Presence Church, which the 46-year-old pastor said is multi-cultural with white, Hispanic and Black members along with people from Central and South America and Africa, averages 100 people at its Spanish service at 9 a.m. Sunday and 300 at its 10:30 English service.

Heather, left, and Brent Johnson pose for a photo Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in the sanctuary of Presence Church in Midland. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

Johnson took a business degree with the New South Wales Technical and Further Education Commission and a theological degree at the Australian College of Ministries. He and his wife have four children.

Johnson said being a minister in Australia is very challenging because most Australians have little or no interest in Christianity, owing to the nation’s history as a British prison colony. “It was significantly harder,” he said.

“You weren’t received that favorably. It was a great conversation stopper to say you were a pastor. You can feel God a lot more in this country.

“God showed me at the age of 16 that there was a supernatural realm, so I searched for him because he had impacted my life so much. I had a desire, a call to tell everyone I could.”

Greg Spencer, whose father Dick founded Presence Church in 1985 as Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, said Johnson “focuses on leadership, takes that seriously and is very intentional in his role.

“Most of Brent’s messages are that God has a plan for our lives and his plan is greater than what we are living now,” Spencer said. “He encourages us through a deeper relationship with the Lord to encounter all that God has for us in life.”

Heather and Brent Johnson

1 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06xlIv_0bswiSmE00
Heather, left, and Brent Johnson pose for a photo Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in the sanctuary of Presence Church in Midland. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Watertown Daily Times

The church is inclusive

“Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these” (Matthew 19:14). The Christian church is meant to be one of the most inclusive groups. I know that there are times throughout history when that has not been the case. Perhaps a person went to a church and they felt like an outcast because they weren’t wearing the “right” clothes or sitting in the “correct” pew. There are going to be times when people fail to be inclusive because we are all sinners who make terrible mistakes.
RELIGION
Citizen Tribune

Church News

Bible Aires Baptist Church, 1086 Old Witt Road in Morristown, will host Midnight Cry to sing at the 11 a.m. worship service, Sunday, Sept. 5. Sunday night services are at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday night prayer meeting is at 7 p.m Bro. Kenny Davis is pastor. Breath of Life Ministries,...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Grosse Pointe News

Church Events

St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church invites the community to keep connected through its website — stpaulonthelake.org — Facebook page and Instagram for daily Mass, spiritual resources and other help during this time. In addition, the church has staff on hand to answer phones remotely from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at (313) 885-8855, with an emergency number to contact if needed.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
chronicle-express.com

CHURCH BRIEFS

Our scripture lesson Aug. 29 was Ephesians 1: 11-30. In this writing, Paul again speaks to the people. Pastor Sandi explains that during the time of this writing, Paul is in Asia Minor. He is experienced in his writings at this point, and speaks to us about lasting gifts that keep on giving. Paul tells us to never stop giving thanks.
YATES COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Midland, TX
mixonline.com

Growth at The House leads to church facelift and new d&b A-Series.

ASHEVILLE, NC 9.14.21—The House is a multi-campus church with locations in Modesto and San Diego, California, along with the newest location in Ft. Worth, Texas. Led by senior pastors, Micah and Lindsey Berteau, along with a high impact staff team, the church is experiencing nothing short of a supernatural move of God in all of their locations, but especially in the short time that they have been gathering in Ft. Worth. Attendance has exploded exponentially, leading to recognition of this faith community as one of the fastest growing churches in the United States in 2019.
RELIGION
clarionherald.org

The people are the church

The saying goes, “It takes a village to raise a child.”. While it will take more than a village, including help from local, state and federal government agencies, to bring relief to southern Louisiana from the devastation left in the path of Hurricane Ida, Covington resident Betty-Ann Hickey learned this week that one person doing one small thing can have an impact.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Odessa American

HOLLAND: Becoming what Christ died for us to be

The idea of not being spiritually prepared to trust Christ because of a lack of interest is like being told that you have been scheduled to box a champion fighter this coming Friday night, even though you have no boxing experience and are in terrible physical condition. It’s too late...
HOLLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Johnson
Odessa American

VILLATORO: The spirit of God will guide you toward organization

It happens in sports, it happens in politics, it happens in church, it happens in business, it happens in the school. It happens everywhere. Unorganized work is going to end up bad. You see accidents in the kitchen; you see accidents in the workplace; you see accidents during surgery; you...
RELIGION
FXStreet.com

Australian economy vaccination recovery

USA experience. It is better to know. Unfortunately, cases, deaths and hospitalisations are all running toward the first wave levels. Hopefully, this second wave will be peaking here, but it is too early to be sure. The economic impact is real, though often localised due to the greater adversity to lockdowns. This is with high vaccination levels.
HEALTH
AFP

France recalls ambassadors to Australia, US in escalating row

France on Friday recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia in a ferocious row over the scrapping of a submarine contract, an unprecedented step that revealed the extent of French anger against its allies. President Emmanuel Macron recalled the envoys after Canberra ditched a deal to buy French submarines in favour of US vessels, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said. Le Drian said that the decision was made to "immediately" recall the two French ambassadors due to "the exceptional seriousness of the announcements made on September 15 by Australia and the United States". The abandonment of the ocean-class submarine project that Australia and France had been working on since 2016 constituted "unacceptable behaviour among allies and partners," the minister said.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible College#Australians#Pastor#Presence Church#Hispanic#Spanish#British
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the U.K. coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
Andrei Tapalaga

The Queen Who Died Because No One Was Allowed To Touch Her

The way that some royalties have died in the past is quite questionable and mysterious, however when it comes to deaths that could have been easily averted the cake goes to Queen Sunandha Kumariratana from the 19th century. The queen as well as her daughter and son were as some historians mention “destined” too early death due to a law implied towards the royalties from Thailand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Australia
Odessa American

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A memory of Sept. 11

The following short account is based on my experience as a volunteer for the American Red Cross of Southwest Texas, Odessa Chapter, in response to the September 11, 2001, World Trade Center terrorist attack. During my assignment in October through November I volunteer an extra evening for a special presentation....
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
1K+
Followers
203
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy