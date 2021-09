UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – After going down a goal early, the Penn State men's soccer scored three unanswered goals to take down American, 3-1, Monday evening at Jeffrey Field. "I'm delighted to get a victory in front of another outstanding crowd at Jeffrey Field," said head coach Jeff Cook. "I thought the response to going behind was first class from our guys to control the first half and get ourselves back in front, and then a terrific goal for Danny Bloyou to open his scoring count for this year. I'm really happy that we got through – I thought we had some moments that were a little too nervy late on in terms of American creating some chances to score, but once again Kris Shakes comes up big when we needed him most. I think it's a well-earned victory and I think we deserved to win tonight, but certainly some things we can learn from tonight's game."

