CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Phutureprimitive

SFStation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhutureprimitive's music is best described as dripping wet love drops of nasty mind melting sonic bliss. Lush melodies drift across intricate rhythms, groove heavy beats and warm, fuzzy bass lines. Often exploring a dark and dense palette, his music also manages to convey a sense of tranquility and beauty, engaging the listener into hypnotic movement and often escalating into a full-on kinetic experience. Shimmering with cinematic qualities, his music ultimately speaks to the body, mind and soul.

www.sfstation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Mick Jagger Joins Brother Chris in Video for Soulful Song ‘Anyone Seen My Heart’

Chris Jagger gets an assist from his older brother Mick in the new video for his song, “Anyone Seen My Heart.” “Anyone Seen My Heart” is a snappy tune that incorporates elements of soul, pop, and ska. The new video, directed by Oska Zak, is simple but charming, opening with a shot of the Jagger brothers working on a song together while Chris goes on to belt lead and Mick provides backup. “Anyone Seen My Heart” appears on Jagger’s recent album, Mixing Up the Medicine, which arrived on September 10th. The song, like several others on the LP, was inspired in part by the obscure 19th-century poet Thomas Beddoes: “I was reading this book by Ezra Pound, and he mentioned Beddoes,” Jagger said in a statement. “I found this book of his called Death’s Jest Book, in which he wrote these kind of weird plays. I read some of his verse and took them and put them to music.” Along with releasing Mixing Up the Medicine earlier this month, Jagger also published his new memoir, Talking to Myself.
MUSIC
SFStation.com

The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys are an American rock band that formed in Hawthorne, California, in 1961. The group's original lineup consisted of brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine. Distinguished by their vocal harmonies, adolescent-oriented themes, and musical ingenuity, they are one of the most influential acts of the rock era. They drew on the music of older pop vocal groups, 1950s rock and roll, and black R&B to create their unique sound, and under Brian's direction, often incorporated classical or jazz elements and unconventional recording techniques in innovative ways.
HAWTHORNE, CA
Rolling Stone

Baptizm Unveil Debut EP, ‘Beyond The Castle Walls’

Beyond The Castle Walls is the debut release from Baptizm, the creative project of artists (and lovers!) Matilda Dods and Alex Wall. Recorded at their home studio in Sydney, Beyond The Castle Walls is a sultry, Krautrock-tinged ode to long-haul drives between Sydney and Byron Bay. “I was doing these long night drives, and I wanted this music to suit the nighttime,” explains Alex.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lush
SFStation.com

Old First Concerts

Like many local arts organizations, the California Symphony returns to live, in-person performances this month with an almost audible sigh of relief. The 2021-22 season under Music Director Donato Cabrera includes a full roster of familiar and new music, including the postponed world premiere of former composer-in-residence Katherine Balch's oratorio "Illuminate," due in March.
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

‘GH’ Spoilers: Sonny Is Back And Furious, Limo Explodes Shakes Up PC

Friday’s episode of General Hospital was an explosive one, and spoilers tease the week of September 20 will be intense as well. Sonny has finally regained his memory, after nearly dying in the fire at the Tan-O, and he’s furious with Nina. Back in Port Charles, Jason and Carly married and are excited for their reception. However, other members of the Five Families planned to blow up their limo, and that moment happened right at the end of the September 17 show. What can fans expect next?
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC
Amomama

Two Albino Sisters Who Are 12 Years Apart Stun Everyone with Their Rare Beauty

Their dazzling radiance has taken over their entire country as these two sisters now illuminate the modeling world with their distinctive and breath-taking looks. Two albino sisters have captured the gaze of their home country Kazakhstan. 2-year-old Kamila Kalaganova and her older sister, 14-year-old Asel Kalaganova, have gained notoriety in the modeling industry, with everyone wanting to take their picture.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Inside Mick Jagger's Reaction To The Death Of Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at age 80 on August 24, per Variety. A number of other musicians paid tribute to Watts after his death, and now, Mick Jagger has joined them. The Rolling Stones frontman was one of the closest people to Watts, and his tribute has Rolling Stones fans in tears. Jagger first tweeted a photo of a smiling Watts on the day of his death, but he's since shared a longer tribute to his late bandmate.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement

Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Frankie Bridge sends fans wild in showstopping bodycon dress

Bringing glamour to the red carpet on Tuesday evening, Frankie Bridge was a picture of elegance as she stepped out in a chic bodycon dress by one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands, Self-Portrait. Frankie donned a Gothic-inspired dress by Self-Portrait. On hand to present the prestigious Caroline Flack award at...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy