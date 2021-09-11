Phutureprimitive

Chris Jagger gets an assist from his older brother Mick in the new video for his song, “Anyone Seen My Heart.” “Anyone Seen My Heart” is a snappy tune that incorporates elements of soul, pop, and ska. The new video, directed by Oska Zak, is simple but charming, opening with a shot of the Jagger brothers working on a song together while Chris goes on to belt lead and Mick provides backup. “Anyone Seen My Heart” appears on Jagger’s recent album, Mixing Up the Medicine, which arrived on September 10th. The song, like several others on the LP, was inspired in part by the obscure 19th-century poet Thomas Beddoes: “I was reading this book by Ezra Pound, and he mentioned Beddoes,” Jagger said in a statement. “I found this book of his called Death’s Jest Book, in which he wrote these kind of weird plays. I read some of his verse and took them and put them to music.” Along with releasing Mixing Up the Medicine earlier this month, Jagger also published his new memoir, Talking to Myself.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO