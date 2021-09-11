Sound Summit Returns to Mount Tam

As California reopens for live music and concerts, Sound Summit is beyond thrilled to welcome back fans to the slopes of Mt. Tam on Saturday, September 11 for a day of great music and stellar views. Topped by dynamic Americana group Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real and indie sensation Father John Misty, the eclectic lineup of music will also feature retro-cool rock band Allah-Las, high-energy New Orleans brass ensemble Cha Wa, and local powerhouse vocalist Teal Collins. Charismatic Bay Area radio personalities Murph & Mac (aka Brian Murphy and Paul McCaffrey) return as the day's dynamic Masters of Ceremonies along with KPFA's "Dead to the World" radio host Tim Lynch. DJ Andy Cabic of Vetiver fame will, once again, spin tunes between sets.