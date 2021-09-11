Once again, the streets of historic Chinatown will be transformed into a lively, colorful pedestrian bazaar for the 31st Annual Autumn Moon Festival on September 11-12, 2021, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, produced by the Chinatown Merchants Association. For two days, Saturday and Sunday, San Francisco Chinatown on historic Grant Avenue from California to Broadway will be filled with attractive arts and crafts booths, live music, cultural performances, children's activities, numerous food vendors, corporate sponsors and lion dancing.