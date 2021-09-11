CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

A-Trak - Poolside Day Party

SFStation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProof of FULL vaccination or a negative covid test within 72 hours of event is required for entry. 21+ VALID ID REQUIRED. At a time when the DJ sits firmly at the center of popular culture, A-Trak stands out as MVP, a passionate leader who holds together all facets of the craft. Very few share his mastery of turntablism while also sitting at the forefront of musical innovation, looking keenly to the future with history tucked in his back pocket. A true connector, the DJ (born Alain Macklovitch) hops effortlessly from colossal festival stages to sold-out concert venues and sweaty underground clubs, building links between hip hop and electronic music while watching genre barriers crumble. After spending years as Kanye West's tour DJ and consigliere, he founded the celebrated record label Fool's Gold in 2007 and developed the careers of artists such as Kid Cudi, Danny Brown and Flosstradamus. With its string of releases and events, Fool's Gold broke down bygone rules of the record industry, paving the way for a new wave of independents and helping North American fall in love with festival culture. As a Grammy-nominated producer, A-Trak's seminal mix of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' "Heads Will Roll" marked an entire generation's introduction to dance music. Duck Sauce, his irreverent supergroup with Armand Van Helden, flipped the bird to chart-topping formulas and reached #1 in 12 countries with the ubiquitous "Barbra Streisand", electronic music's first true viral music video. He is just as comfortable churning out soulful house jams with Jamie Lidell ("We All Fall Down") or Miike Snow's Andrew Wyatt ("Push") as he is crafting rap bangers with Quavo & Lil Yachty ("Believe") or Cam'ron ("Dipsh*ts/Federal Reserve"). The common thread is an inherent funkiness, as well as a consistent sense of tasteful branding and design. That might explain the 3 VMA nominations that he picked up along the way. Not bad for a kid from Montreal, Canada who was once known as a 90's turntable prodigy. As a teenager, he won every DJ battle known to man, starting with the 1997 DMC World Championships and holding a record-breaking 5 titles by the time he was 18. Meanwhile, as his older brother Dave morphed into the lead-singing lothario in the acclaimed electro-pop sensation Chromeo, Alain grew from a nerdy teen who created an elaborate scratch notation system to a bona fide style icon and one of the most recognizable figures in the DJ scene. He has appeared in TV campaigns for Adidas, Grey Goose, Mountain Dew and Cadillac and graced the covers of Billboard and Complex. In a lot of ways, A-Trak created the image of the modern multi-tasking DJ - equal parts maestro and entrepreneur. Now based between New York and Los Angeles, Alain's interest in the lifestyle of his generation has certainly made its mark. As one of the first blogging DJs, he was also a long-time contributor to the Huffington Post and ran his own travel website for five years (Infinite Legroom). Through Fool's Gold, he cemented his reputation as a cultural curator: he personally books the label's legendary events - most notably the Day Off series - which are like a knighting ceremony for new talent. Artists like A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Action Bronson and Flatbush Zombies all got huge early exposure on his stages. FG also has its own clothing line and a beautiful Brooklyn storefront which doubles as an art gallery. A-Trak's latest endeavor ties the loop around the twenty-plus years of his career: Goldie Awards, a new championship for DJs and producers, one that reflects the evolution of the craft. The battling scene was Trizzy's stomping ground in his early years, and the task of updating it for the current musical landscape is one that only he can achieve. It is the accumulation of all these projects that defines who A-Trak is: someone who cares as deeply about #RealDJing and the lifestyle of his Fool's Gold audience, as he does about redefining the very role of the DJ and of independent companies.

www.sfstation.com

Comments / 0

Related
this song is sick

A-Trak Delivers Groovy House Remix of Chet Faker’s “Feel Good”

Chet Faker and A-Trak was a combo that we didn’t know we needed. Sometimes a remix just makes so much sense that you wonder how it’s never happened before. This past Friday, Chet Faker enlisted the ever-evolving talents of A-Trak to remix his track “Feel Good,” which came off of his most recent album, Hotel Surrender.
MUSIC
SFStation.com

How Weird After Party w/ BEHROUZ & Friends

Audio + Konnekted welcome back the mastermind behind the Do Not Not Sit On The Furniture brand, Behrouz, to the club for a Special How Weird Street After Party on Sunday, September 12th. Very few artists need a proper introduction as their name alone speaks for itself and connotes veteran...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

In 2004, Rolling Stone published its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. It’s one of the most widely read stories in our history, viewed hundreds of millions of times on this site. But a lot has changed since 2004; back then the iPod was relatively new, and Billie Eilish was three years old. So we’ve decided to give the list a total reboot. To create the new version of the RS 500 we convened a poll of more than 250 artists, musicians, and producers — from Angelique Kidjo to Zedd, Sam Smith to Megan Thee Stallion, M. Ward to Bill Ward — as well as figures from the music industry and leading critics and journalists. They each sent in a ranked list of their top 50 songs, and we tabulated the results.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Armand Van Helden
Person
Kanye
SFStation.com

Old First Concerts

Like many local arts organizations, the California Symphony returns to live, in-person performances this month with an almost audible sigh of relief. The 2021-22 season under Music Director Donato Cabrera includes a full roster of familiar and new music, including the postponed world premiere of former composer-in-residence Katherine Balch's oratorio "Illuminate," due in March.
MUSIC
SFStation.com

The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys are an American rock band that formed in Hawthorne, California, in 1961. The group's original lineup consisted of brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine. Distinguished by their vocal harmonies, adolescent-oriented themes, and musical ingenuity, they are one of the most influential acts of the rock era. They drew on the music of older pop vocal groups, 1950s rock and roll, and black R&B to create their unique sound, and under Brian's direction, often incorporated classical or jazz elements and unconventional recording techniques in innovative ways.
HAWTHORNE, CA
Billboard

DaBaby Raps About Getting 'Canceled' in New Freestyle Over BIA's 'Whole Lotta Money'

DaBaby jokingly calls himself a "canceled ass" following his controversial Rolling Loud set in a new freestyle over BIA's "Whole Lotta Money" on Tuesday (Aug. 24). In an accompanying video, DaBaby whips out the tissues and seems to wipe away tears while rapping, "Yeah, whole lotta n---as with Glocks and pistols/ Whole lotta hunnids in knots, they Crip blue/ N---as think I'm somewhere cryin' with tissues/ Certified, internet or not, I'll get with you."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Electronic Dance Music#Music Notation#Electronic Music#Mvp#North American#Quavo Lil Yachty#Vma#90#Billboard And Complex#The Huffington Post#Fool S Gold#Fg#Trak
energy941.com

Lil Nas X Unveils Parody Billboards For ‘Montero’ Release

Lil Nas X continues to troll his fans and his foes with fake billboards in Los Angeles. The billboards are like lawyer billboards and boast phrases like, “Gay?”, “Are you single, lonely, and miserable?”, “Do you hate Lil Nas X?”, and “Do you miss the real America?” that all end with, “You may be entitled to financial compensation!”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Adidas
Vibe

Nas’ “Brunch On Sundays” Music Video Feat. Blxst Is An All-White Affair: Watch

Grammy Award-winning rapper Nas has released a star-studded video for his celebratory track “Brunch On Sundays” featuring rising West Coast musician Blxst. The video features a lavish brunch with mimosas and champagne, food galore, hookah smoking, and a table of excited guests. The video is directed by Omar Jones and executive produced by Peter Brittenbender and Annie Chen. The visual features appearances from Lebron James, Russell Westbrook, Lil Rel Howery, Cordae, Swizz Beatz, and Hit-Boy. All wearing their flyest all-white ‘fits, the “Brunch On Sundays” video depicts just that. Shot at Catch LA, the guys and their female guests eat, drink,...
CELEBRITIES
News 8 KFMB

New Music Releases September 17: Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Ozuna and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Lil Nas X finally welcomed his highly anticipated bundle of joy, releasing his debut album, Montero, Taylor Swift surprised fans by leap-frogging her Red re-release and sharing "Taylor's Version" of her 1989 hit, "Wildest Dreams," and Sam Smith and Summer Walker teamed up for the latest release from the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack, the soaring ballad "You Will Be Found."
MUSIC
Billboard

Lil Nas X Had the Best Time at the Met Gala — and He's Got the Celebrity Selfies to Prove It

When attending your first Met Gala ball, it's best to make the most of your night. In addition to wearing an eye-catching ensemble, one wants to take as many celebrity selfies as possible. Clearly, Lil Nas X got the memo, because he hit the carpet in a regal golden velvet Versace robe, stripped off to reveal a golden suit of armor, which he then peeled away to reveal a body-hugging gold-embellished black bodysuit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmleader.com

North West Caught Savagely Mocking Kim Kardashian AGAIN!

As fans know, the 8-year-old never misses out on an opportunity to call out momma Kim Kardashian, and it was certainly no different this time around. On Wednesday, North savagely pointed out that she sounds totally different in social media videos while promoting the subscription box BoxyCharm for a sponsored post on Instagram Stories. When the eldest daughter asked in the clip why she changed her voice, the 40-year-old reality star replied:
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy