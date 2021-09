TJ Watt wants a new contract, and he is not happy. The Steelers do not want to pay, and that could end up with Watt missing the first game of the season?. Watt has been at training camp, and has been there throughout the preseason, but he is not taking part in any team drills in practice. Watt and the Steelers thought they were close, but that is not the case according to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO