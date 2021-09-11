China reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, up from 17 a day earlier

Workers in protective suits disinfect the compound of a primary school before schools reopen for the upcoming semester, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province, China August 25, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

SHANGHAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - China reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for Sept. 10, up from 17 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Saturday.

One of the new infections was locally transmitted while the rest were imported, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 21, the same as the day before. Of the new cases, five were local.

The local confirmed case and four of the asymptomatic ones were found in Putian city, in the southern province of Fujian, the commission said.

The state-owned People's Daily reported that all provincial and intercity shuttle buses running from Putian were suspended from Saturday as part of epidemic prevention and control measures.

Mainland China has confirmed 95,153 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

