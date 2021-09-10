SSFC Spotlight: Alan Soñora scores brace for Independiente during breakout season
The United States Men’s National Team tends to call-up players from Major League Soccer and Europe, where the talent base is overwhelmingly located. There have been recent inroads into South America, notably with the addition of Brazilian dual-national Johnny Cardoso. Another potential prospect is Alan Soñora, a midfielder that should be on the radar of Gregg Berhalter. The creative 23-year-old is turning heads in the Argentina Primera División, becoming a key piece for 16-time Primera División champions Club Atlético Independiente.www.chatsports.com
