Burnes scheduled to start for Brewers at Indians

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Milwaukee Brewers (87-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (69-70, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-4, 2.31 ERA, .95 WHIP, 196 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (10-4, 4.53 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +161, Brewers -188; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Milwaukee will face off on Saturday.

The Indians are 36-34 on their home turf. Cleveland’s lineup has 179 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads them with 33 homers.

The Brewers have gone 47-24 away from home. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Christian Yelich with a mark of .363.

The Brewers won the last meeting 10-3. Adrian Houser notched his ninth victory and Eduardo Escobar went 2-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Eli Morgan registered his seventh loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 66 extra base hits and is batting .261.

Escobar leads the Brewers with 27 home runs and is slugging .492.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Brewers: 7-3, .276 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

