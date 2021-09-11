CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

As progressivism secularizes, politics becomes religion

By ERICK ERICKSON Syndicated columnist
Brunswick News
 7 days ago

Recent data from the Cooperative Election Study shows 20% of atheists have participated in a march or protest, compared with 6% of white evangelicals. Forty percent of atheists have contacted a public official, compared with 24% of white evangelicals. Fifty-two percent of atheists have donated to political candidates, compared with just 26% of white evangelicals. Pull back further, and the divide between progressives and conservative evangelicals shows the former, not the latter, more actively involved in protest and politics.

