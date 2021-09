Players on Xbox Series X|S will be able to experience the battlefields of Hell Let Loose when the game launches on October 5th, with preorders now live. Black Matter has announced that Hell Let Loose will have its console launch early next month, deploying players into the war-torn battlefields of World War II. The game features authentic front-line combat across ten maps and two game modes, delving into the chaos of the Western Front. Hell Let Loose will feature full cross-platform support with Windows PC and PS5 when it launches, and those that preorder the game will also receive The Silver Vanguard cosmetic DLC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO