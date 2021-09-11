CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Raducanu's Historic U.S. Open Final Broadcast to be Shared Across Amazon Prime Video and Channel 4 in the U.K.

By Naman Ramachandran
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon will share the its coverage of the live coverage of Saturday’s U.S. Open women’s singles final in the U.K. on both Prime Video and public service broadcaster Channel 4. The historic final will see 18-year-old British tennis player Emma Raducanu pitted against Canadian 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez. Raducanu is is...

Birmingham Star

US Open: Emma Raducanu advances to final

New York [US], September 10 (ANI): Great Britain's Emma Raducanu on Friday marched into her first major final when she entered the summit clash of the ongoing US Open. Raducanu continued her dominant form defeating Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 in the semi-finals here at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 18-year-old...
TENNIS
mediaite.com

WATCH: 18-Year-Old Emma Raducanu Wins U.S. Open Women’s Final

Eighteen-year-old Emma Raducanu of Britain defeated 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 6-3, claiming the U.S. Open championship in an unprecedented win. The pair were the first teenagers to meet in the U.S. Open final since 1999, when Serena Williams won the first of her major titles at 17, against then-19-year-old Martina Hingis.
TENNIS
San Francisco Chronicle

Teens Emma Raducanu, Leylah Fernandez advance to U.S. women's final

NEW YORK — Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez are so similar in so many ways: They possess enviable quickness and anticipation. They take balls low to the ground and redirect them with ease. They love a big stage and a big moment. They don’t care how much better-known or more successful opponents are.
TENNIS
Person
Ian Katz
Person
Jack Draper
Person
Jim Courier
Person
Martina Navratilova
Person
Sky
Reuters

Factbox: U.S. Open women's singles champion Emma Raducanu

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Factbox on Britain's Emma Raducanu, who beat Canada's Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to win her first Grand Slam title:. Grand Slam titles: 1 (U.S. Open 2021) ROAD TO FINAL. First round: beat Stefanie Voegele (Switzerland) 6-2 6-3 Second round:...
TENNIS
The Independent

When is Emma Raducanu’s next match? Briton takes on Leylah Fernandez in historic all-teenage US Open final

Emma Raducanu will aim to become the first British woman since 1977 to win a Grand Slam singles title when she takes on Leylah Fernandez in a historic US Open final. Raducanu became the first qualifier ever to reach a Grand Slam final after she emphatically defeated the 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 under the lights at the Arthur Ashe stadium in New York in the early hours of Friday morning. At 18, Raducanu is the youngest US Open finalist since Serena Williams in 1999 and her upcoming meeting with 19-year-old Fernandez is also the first Grand Slam final...
TENNIS
knowtechie.com

HBO abandons Amazon Prime Video Channels

HBO is slowly closing the doors to other streaming platforms in an effort to boost HBO Max membership. Earlier this month, Amazon let its customers know that their HBO subscription will no longer be valid if they signed up through Prime Channels starting today. According to a new report from...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Kevin Mayer Teases Further Acquisitions From Blackstone-Backed Media Firm & Talks Potential DAZN Premier League UK Rights Deal – RTS Convention

Former Disney and TikTok executive Kevin Mayer invited the audience at today’s RTS Convention in the UK to pitch names for his new, still untitled media company, which is backed by investment firm Blackstone. He might want to come up with one soon, as the outfit’s high-profile acquisition drive, which has seen it secure a megabucks deal for Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, doesn’t look set to abate any time soon. This week, it was reported that Mayer’s company is in talks to acquire Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc, marking its second major buy, and the exec today teased...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

TalkTV: Rupert Murdoch’s News UK to launch new TV channel

Rupert Murdoch’s News UK is set to launch a new current affairs TV channel in Britain.The station, named talkTV, will offer a mix of “hourly news bulletins, sports and entertainment shows as well as current affairs, debate, opinion and documentaries”, the group said in a statement.The channel will launch in early 2022 and will be available live and on-demand, on a television or any other personal device. News UK already owns a number of media outlets in the UK, including The Times, The Sunday Times, The Sun, talkRADIO, talkSPORT, Virgin Radio and Times Radio.Rebekah Brooks, chief executive of News...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Kevin Mayer Reiterates English Premier League Rights Ambitions, States Global Acquisition Plans for New Media Company

Kevin Mayer, chair of live sports streaming service DAZN, has confirmed his ambitions of acquiring rights to the globally popular English Premier League (EPL) soccer championship. In May, rights to the EPL, worth £5 billion ($7 billion) remained with the existing trio of Sky, Amazon, and BT Sport and DAZN was not permitted to participate in the bidding process. Speaking at the Royal Television Society convention at Cambridge on Wednesday, the former Disney and TikTok top executive described that process as an “unusual circumstance.” “We’d like to be able to compete for rights when they come up,” Mayer said. “And certainly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
