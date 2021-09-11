CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chinese content platforms pledge self-discipline - industry group

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

SHANGHAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Chinese content platforms including Weibo and Tencent Video have agreed to enforce more self-discipline to help maintain a “clear” cyberspace environment, a government-affiliated industry association said on Saturday.

Chinese regulators last month cracked down here on what they call a "chaotic" celebrity fan culture after a series of scandals involving artists. The authorities barred platforms from publishing lists of popular celebrities and ordered fan groups to be regulated.

The China Association of Performing Arts (CAPA) said it met on Friday with platform representatives, who pledged to promote only “healthy” content with positive values, to refrain from using data and traffic as their main guide and to stop encouraging “false hype”.

Fourteen platforms signed the pledge, CAPA said in a WeChat statement, including short video platform Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and news aggregator Jinri Toutiao, both owned by ByteDance.

Weibo, Tencent and ByteDance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The platforms will strengthen their management of accounts and restrict those that spread baseless star gossip or stir up conflicts between fan groups, CAPA said. They will also encourage users to actively report illegal content.

“The participating platforms reached a consensus that in order to maintain a clean cyberspace environment and strengthen the construction of online cultural content, companies should carry out more proactive self discipline,” it said. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by William Mallard)

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

Analysis: Investors brace for a great fall in China

LONDON (Reuters) – International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer’s woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Discipline#Chinese#Tencent Video#Capa#Wechat#Douyin#Tiktok
pv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Huawei and Sineng secure big inverter orders

Chinese inverter manufacturers Huawei and Sineng were the only winners of a 5.5 GW inverter procurement tender held by Chinese state-owned mining and energy company China Energy Investment Corporation (CHN Energy). Through the bidding process, Huawei secured orders for a total of 4.4 GW of string inverters and Sineng for 1.1 GW of central inverters.
ECONOMY
pv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: A big tracker deal and a green power trading platform

Solar tracker maker Arctech Solar has secured a major order from the state-owned China Machinery Engineering Corporation. Engineering, procurement and construction services contractor China Machinery will Arctech's products for the 2.1 GW for Al Dhafra PV2 solar power plant under construction in Dubai, in the UAE. The project was developed by the EDF Renewables unit of French energy group EDF and Chinese business Jinko Power HK and is scheduled for commissioning next year. Al Dhafra will sell electricity to public utility the Emirates Water and Electricity Co for $0.0135/kWh under a 30-year power purchase agreement. EDF has stated the project will be of its scale to feature bifacial solar modules. It will include more than 4 million panels across a 20km2 site.
INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Consumers across Asia Pacific Show Strong Preference for OTT Platforms; Consider Its Content as Premium Video: InMobi Report

On average, 46% of respondents across five countries preferred viewing content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, while 53% felt OTT platforms had the most immersive content. InMobi, world-leading provider of marketing and monetization technologies reaching billions of consumers around the globe, today released the findings of The OTT Premium Video Wave Consumer Study, Asia Pacific 2021. The report examines consumer preferences for OTT video platforms to other video platforms such as cable TV, long-form videos, and short-form videos, over the last year. It also unravels consumer perceptions of value, ad relevance, and willingness to pay for these platforms across India, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Australia.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kfgo.com

Nissan-backed Chinese startup WeRide develops self-driving vans

BEIJING (Reuters) – WeRide, a China-based autonomous driving startup, said on Thursday that it would start developing self-driving vans for urban logistics service, with automaker JMC and delivery firm ZTO Express. The Guangzhou-based startup, led by founder Tony Han, is pursuing what is known in the auto industry as a...
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: New alliance for BIPV

Zhejiang-based China Southeast Space Frame Group (SSFG), a manufacturer of large-sized steel structures, and EVA and backsheet manufacturer First PV have set up a joint venture to develop building-integrated PV (BIPV) projects across China. The new company, which will be owned 75% by SSFG and 25% by First PV and headquartered in Hangzhou, is expected to deploy up to 950 MW of BIPV system over the next five years. The two companies specified that the installations would be deployed on government buildings, hospitals, schools, exhibition centers, and other unspecified public buildings. SSFG and First PV are also planning to set up an R&D center devoted to BIPV technologies.
INDUSTRY
TrendHunter.com

K-Beauty E-Commerce Content Platforms

PowderRoom is a South Korean social beauty platform. Founded in 2003, it now fosters 4.4 monthly users. The K-beauty content platform is expanding its business to include e-commerce and product co-creation options. These digital opportunities will allow users to share reviews, view content, and follow groups of users with similar beauty profiles.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

PallyCon Adds a Powerful Anti-Piracy Solution to Trace Illegal Content Leak Sources on OTT Platforms

The anti-piracy solution tracks send red alerts and later eliminates illicit content from the pirated site. PallyCon, a global leader in Multi DRM and content protection service provider, announced the launch of a powerful Anti-piracy solution for the OTT platforms. The solution tracks and mines illegal content leakage and sends a red alert to the source of the illicit content generator.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Content Marketer Statistics Platforms

The 'PrimoStats' platform is a marketing statistics solution for marketers that will provide them with a way to easily and intuitively find the data they need when it's required for a campaign or post. The platform eliminates the need to pull outdated stats from posts and will save ample time when it comes to researching to help build brand credibility. The platform will thus add credibility to content, while also reducing the overall amount of time that it takes to create it.
TECHNOLOGY
gamingintelligence.com

Pragmatic Solutions expands iGaming platform with Pariplay content

Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has integrated its content with Pragmatic Solutions' platform. Pariplay’s proprietary games portfolio and Fusion content, including over 12,000 games from more than 100 third-party suppliers and Pariplay’s own library of more than 120 slots, are now available to Pragmatic Solutions’ operator network. “We...
GAMBLING
The Independent

China sets up platform to police gaming firm violations

Chinese regulators have set up a platform that allows the public to report on gaming companies they believe are violating restrictions on online game times for children.China’s National Press and Publication Administration set up the platform. It enables holders of Chinese ID cards to report violations and furnish proof, effectively giving the public the power to police gaming firms such as Tencent and NetEase.This follows China’s decision to impose the time limits of just three hours a week for minors to combat internet games addiction in children. Gaming companies are expected to enforce the limit of 1 hour of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

China officially applies to join CPTPP trade pact

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has filed an application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the country’s commerce ministry said on Thursday. The regional trade pact was signed by 11 nations including Australia in 2018. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao submitted the application to New Zealand’s...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

183K+
Followers
208K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy