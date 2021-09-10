CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobcats Battle on Day 1 in Baltimore

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE – Quinnipiac women's volleyball dropped a pair of matches on Friday at UMBC's Charm City Challenge Presented by Sir Speedy's. The Bobcats battled to a four-set loss against UMBC in the first contest, then fell 3-0 vs. Maryland to close the day. LOCATION. Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena | Baltimore,...

chatsports.com

Razorbacks Prevail on Day Two of the Bobcat Classic

BOZEMAN, Mont.---It was a close contest at the start, yet the Arkansas Razorbacks were able to hold off Portland 3-0 in the Pilots' third volleyball match at the Bobcat Classic on Saturday morning. This was the inaugural meeting between the two schools, and Arkansas went undefeated at the tournament after collecting set scores of 25-17, 25-13, and 25-19 on the day.
Eunice News

Vikings stun Bobcats, 26-12

By Tom Dodge Sports Editor Opelousas Catholic scored twice in the final two minutes as the Vikings earned a 26-12 over the Eunice Bobcats. It was a defensive battle in the first quarter as both teams exchanged punts to open the game. After the second Viking punt, the Bobcats took over at midfield with 8:16 left in the quarter. An offsides penalty against OC was followed by a 8-yard run by Isaiah…
EUNICE, LA
San Marcos Daily Record

BOBCATS TAKE THE FIELD

Texas State opens 2021 season against Baylor in front of over 26,500 fans. Texas State took on Baylor on Saturday to start the 2021 football season. The Bears claimed a 29-20 win over the Bobcats. Above, a young fan holds up a pizza box after winning it during Saturday's game.
TEXAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nebraska, Oklahoma involved in pregame scuffle

Things got a little testy between Nebraska and Oklahoma before their game on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are in Norman to take on the No. 3 Sooners. Oklahoma enters the game with a 2-0 mark, while Nebraska is 2-1 following a win over Buffalo on Sept. 11. It’s the 87th meeting between the 2 programs and the 50th anniversary of the “Game of the Century”, when No. 1 Nebraska beat No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31 on Nov. 25, 1971, en route to a 2nd straight national championship.
NEBRASKA STATE
Elk Valley Times

Montana State Bobcats football 2

'Something to prove': Montana State center, Bozeman grad Justus Perkins showing he belongs at Division I level. Just when Justus Perkins thought he was standing out, he was proven wrong.
COLLEGE SPORTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Orange duo bullies the Bobcats

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Sean Tucker and Duce Chestnut both had huge games for SU in a season-opening 29-9 win over Ohio Saturday. Tucker picked up right where he left off in 2020, rushing for a career-high 181 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers are the best in a game by an SU running back under Dino Babers.
SYRACUSE, NY
Jonesboro Sun

Bobcats fall to Salem, 40-22

Two late touchdowns by Salem thwarted Walnut Ridge’s comeback attempt as the Greyhounds handed the Bobcats a 40-22 defeat Friday night at Sexton Field. Salem led 20-0 early in the second quarter, but Walnut Ridge fought its way back into the contest. Quarterback Kai Watson scored on a one-yard run, then passed to Jaden Blaylock for the two-point conversion to bring the Bobcats to within 26-22 with 10:48 to play in the game.
WALNUT RIDGE, AR
Eunice News

Bobcats run past Jennings

In a game between long time rivals, Eunice grabbed a 33-18 win over Jennings. “Anytime the Cats and Dogs get together you know it’s going to be a big time intensity game,” Eunice head coach Andre Vige said. The Bulldogs (0-2) opened the game with a an impressive drive that included a fourth conversion run by running back Trevor Etienne. After two false start penalties on the drive, Jennings was…
gobobcats.com

Field Hockey Shutout by Lafayette

HAMDEN, Conn. – The Quinnipiac field hockey team lost to Lafayette, 2-0, on Sunday, Sept. 10. Sophomore Nina Santore tallied five saves in the loss. Lafayette's Molly McAndrew and India Ralph scored the game's two goals. SCORE. Quinnipiac 0, Lafayette 2. LOCATION. Quinnipiac Field Hockey Stadium | Hamden, Conn. RECORDS.
HAMDEN, CT
ktswblog.net

Bobcat Volleyball Returns Home

Texas State volleyball returns home for the first time this season in a doubleheader against Alabama, (5-2) and Miami (FL), (5-0). They will play Friday in the Bobcat invitational at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas. The Bobcats haven’t played on their home court since March 25th, 2021, when they...
TEXAS STATE
kjfmradio.com

Bobcats dominate in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Mo. – The Bowling Green Bobcats picked up a win they have been striving for as long as many Bobcat fans can remember when they defeated the Palmyra Panthers 45-0 on the Panthers home field. The Bobcat’s defense was stellar, and their offense was unstoppable. The game started out...
PALMYRA, MO
Herald-Journal

Bobcats suffer second straight loss

SMITHFIELD — After seeing their two-year winning streak end a week ago, the Bobcats have a new streak. And it’s not the kind you want. Sky View made too many mistakes against visiting 5A Mountain Ridge Friday night to give itself a chance. Now the Bobcats have lost two in a row for the first time since the 2016 season.
SMITHFIELD, UT
dyersvillecommercial.com

Bobcats sweep Golden Eagles

The Western Dubuque volleyball team displayed some early season magic as the Bobcats swept Wahlert in a Mississippi Valley Conference clash in Epworth, Aug. 31. The Bobcats were beaten by Dike-New Hartford in their semifinal match-up at the Shirley Ryan Invitational in Mount Vernon, Sept. 4. The Bobcats got their...
DUBUQUE, IA
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Battles to Win Bobcat Classic Finale

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Utah State volleyball (4-2) wrapped up competition at the Bobcat Classic Saturday, defeating host-Montana State in five sets. At the conclusion of the Bobcat Classic, sophomore outside hitter Tatum Stall and freshman setter Beatriz Rodrigues were named to the all-tournament team. Montana State took the first win...
UTAH STATE
gobobcats.com

McCann, Aasen Lead Bobcats to Road Win

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – Sam McCann and Brage Aasen each scored, helping guide Quinnipiac men's soccer past Central Connecticut State 2-1 on Saturday night in non-conference play. With the win, the Bobcats improve to 4-0-0 to begin the fall 2021 campaign. With four consecutive wins to begin the season, Quinnipiac...
CONNECTICUT STATE
msuexponent.com

BOBCATS ON THE PROWL, UNDER THE LIGHTS

Montana State Football returned to the turf on Saturday for their first game since the 2019 FCS playoffs, taking on Wyoming in Laramie. The Cats jumped out to an early lead on a 15-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Lance McCutcheon and held a 7-3 lead at the half. A scoreless third quarter put the Bobcats in a promising position down the stretch, but Wyoming finally found the end zone with just over 13 minutes to play. Bobcat kicker Blake Glessner grabbed the lead back for the Cats on a 53-yard field goal – the longest ever by an MSU freshman – and a win in Laramie once again seemed possible. The Cats and Cowboys continued the fourth quarter tug-of-war as Wyoming regained the lead on a field goal before allowing a Bobcat touchdown late in the game. With just over two minutes left on the clock, the Cowboys stormed 75 yards down the field to complete an impressive touchdown drive that took only eight plays. The Bobcats put together a valiant final effort to tie the game and send it to overtime, but 47 seconds proved too little time to put the team in field-goal range.
MONTANA STATE

