Bobcats Battle on Day 1 in Baltimore

Montana State Football returned to the turf on Saturday for their first game since the 2019 FCS playoffs, taking on Wyoming in Laramie. The Cats jumped out to an early lead on a 15-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Lance McCutcheon and held a 7-3 lead at the half. A scoreless third quarter put the Bobcats in a promising position down the stretch, but Wyoming finally found the end zone with just over 13 minutes to play. Bobcat kicker Blake Glessner grabbed the lead back for the Cats on a 53-yard field goal – the longest ever by an MSU freshman – and a win in Laramie once again seemed possible. The Cats and Cowboys continued the fourth quarter tug-of-war as Wyoming regained the lead on a field goal before allowing a Bobcat touchdown late in the game. With just over two minutes left on the clock, the Cowboys stormed 75 yards down the field to complete an impressive touchdown drive that took only eight plays. The Bobcats put together a valiant final effort to tie the game and send it to overtime, but 47 seconds proved too little time to put the team in field-goal range.

MONTANA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO