Merkel calls migrant push at EU's border 'unacceptable'

By VANESSA GERA Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday that she found it unacceptable that refugees were being used to apply pressure to Poland and other European Union members on the border with Belarus. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...

