Nigeria international Moffi scores, assists as Lorient beat Lille

By Seth Willis
goal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Super Eagle was in inspired form and would have easily grabbed a hat-trick for the hosts in the French top-tier assignment. Nigeria international Teremas Moffi put in a man-of-the-match display as Lorient defeated Lille 2-1 in French League 1 to go fourth on the table, pending this weekend's result.

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

