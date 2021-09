European nights are finally back at Stamford Bridge. However, this was hardly a clash of the titans. The Blues were the favorites going in and they managed to come away with a 1-0 victory over the Russians. In many ways, Chelsea versus Zenit was just another test for the Blues to see if they could beat a team that has no problem defending with numbers and playing for counterattacks. Breaking a team like that is always tough and Zenit brought with it its own unique ideas. The Russian champions were not only extremely organized at the back, but they were threatening Chelsea with a lot of serious attacks too. Had it not been for some amazing defending and brilliant saves, the scoreline might have been quite different on the night.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO