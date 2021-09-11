CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Saudi Arabia implementing reforms 20 years after September 11 attacks

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDY1c_0bswYn4f00
Saudi police women, who were recently deployed to the service, from right to left, Samar, Alaa, and Bashair, stand alert in front of the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage (Amr Nabil/AP) (AP)

The Saudi Arabia of 2021 is far different from the Saudi Arabia of September 11 2001.

All but four of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudi citizens, and the Saudi kingdom was the birthplace of Osama bin Laden, the head of al Qaida and mastermind of the attack 20 years ago.

In the two decades since then, Saudi Arabia has confronted al Qaida on its own soil, revamped its textbooks, worked to curb terror financing and partnered with the United States to counter terrorism.

It was not until the last five years, though, that the kingdom began backing away from the religious ideology upon which it was founded and which it espoused within and outside its borders, Wahhabism, a strict interpretation of Islam that helped spawn generations of mujahedeen.

For countless numbers of people in the United States, Saudi Arabia will forever be associated with 9/11, the collapse of the World Trade Towers and the deaths of nearly 3,000 people.

To this day, victims’ families are trying to hold the Saudi government accountable in New York and have pushed President Joe Biden to declassify certain documents related to the attacks, despite Saudi government insistence that any allegation of complicity is “categorically false”.

Victims of a 2019 shooting at a Florida military base and their families are also suing Saudi Arabia for monetary damages, claiming the kingdom knew the Saudi Air Force officer had been radicalised and could have prevented the killings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WVohd_0bswYn4f00
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammad bin Salman (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

Saudi Arabia’s close partnership with the United States, including the presence of American troops in the kingdom after the first Gulf War, made its leadership a target of extremist groups.

“It is important to realise that the terrorists who struck the US on September 11 have also targeted Saudi Arabia’s people, leadership, military personnel and even our holiest religious sites in Mecca and Medina on multiple occasions,” Fahad Nazer, the Saudi Embassy spokesman in Washington, said.

He said Saudi-US counterterrorism work has saved thousands of lives.

Yet even as Saudi Arabia battled al Qaida and later attacks by the IS group, the Al Saud rulers continued to give ultraconservative clerics monopoly over preaching and influence over society in exchange for their staunch backing of the monarchy.

That decades-old pact unravelled before a roomful of foreign investors in 2017 when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman declared a return to “moderate Islam”.

A year earlier, with backing from his father the king, the prince had clipped the powers of the country’s religious police, the ones who would chase young Saudi men and women out of parks for mingling, go after cars playing music and force shops to close during the five daily prayers.

“It’s a new country.

“It is a country in the making,” says Raghida Dergham, founder of the Beirut Institute think tank and a longtime columnist in Saudi papers.

What has happened over the past 20 years in Saudi Arabia, Dergham says, has amounted to “a major cleanup of extremism … and it has not been easy”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MvVYI_0bswYn4f00
Fifteen of the 19 9/11 attackers came from Saudi Arabia as did Osama bin Laden (Alex Fuchs/AP) (AP)

The crown prince doubled down in April of this year in remarks to Saudi TV.

He said Saudi identity is built on its Islamic and Arab heritage.

His words appeared to equate the two, and pointed to the broader effort the state has embarked on to affirm a national Saudi identity that is no longer tied to pan-Islamic causes nor the religious ideologies of Sheikh Mohammed Ibn Abdul-Wahhab, whose ultraconservative teachings of Islam in the 18th century are widely referred to by his name.

“If Sheikh Mohammed Abdel-Wahhab came out of his grave and found us adhering to his text and closing our eyes to independent reasoning (ijtihad) or deifying him, he would be the first to oppose such a thing,” Prince Mohammed said.

Ali Shihabi, who has ties to the royal court, says the kingdom’s new tone signals to “any fence-sitting clerics” that moderation is the only path to take going forward.

Moderation, though, goes only so far.

As Saudi Arabia works to alter perceptions and control the narrative of its past for new generations of Saudis two decades after 9/11, it remains politically repressive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yOjSP_0bswYn4f00
Saudi audience members show their coronavirus vaccine online certificate as they enter the concert of prominent Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu at the newly built Super Dome, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP) (AP)

Prince Mohammed’s rapid changes are part of a hurried effort that have coincided with him amassing power by sidelining rivals, like the country’s former counterterrorism tsar, and clamping down hard on critics, including the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey by agents who worked for the prince.

In the two decades since 9/11, Saudi Arabia and the world have been reshaped by social media, the internet and global connectivity.

In Saudi Arabia, though, there is also a massive generational shift taking hold.

Well over a third of the population of Saudi Arabia is under 14, born years after 9/11.

More than 60% are under 35.

All came of age in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

They, like the 36-year-old crown prince, were not even born when the Shah of Iran was toppled in 1979 and replaced by an anti-US and anti-Saudi Shiite regime.

That same year, Sunni Muslim extremists laid siege to Mecca, Islam’s holiest site.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

U.S. pulls missile defenses in Saudi Arabia amid Yemen attacks

Prince Sultan Air Base, some 70 miles southeast of Riyadh, has hosted several thousand U.S. troops since a 2019 missile-and-drone attack on the heart of the kingdom’s oil production. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. has removed its most advanced missile defense system and Patriot batteries from Saudi Arabia...
MILITARY
The Independent

9/11 families say US government still ‘helping protect Saudi Arabia’ 20 years after 3,000 Americans murdered

A number of 9/11 survivors and relatives say the US government is still “covering up for Saudi Arabia”, two decades after Al-Qaeda hijackers killed almost 3,000 people.As the world prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks in New York and Washington DC, both survivors of the carnage, as well as relatives of those who died, say it astonishing the authorities have still not revealed all the information they have about the attacks.“Right now, our government is failing us in the way they failed us 20 years ago when they did not keep my dad safe,” Brett Eagleson, whose...
U.S. POLITICS
washingtonnewsday.com

Saudi Arabia is attempting to soften its image two decades after 9/11.

Two decades after Saudi Arabian Islamists planned and carried out the September 11 attacks, the desert kingdom is attempting to modernize its ultra-conservative image through reform. Under crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman, women now drive and cinemas have reopened in the “new” Saudi Arabia, among many...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Sand Hills Express

Saudi Arabia showcases anti-extremism efforts 20 years after 9/11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — As the United States prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks, the Biden administration is reviewing Saudi Arabia’s connection to that landmark day. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers were Saudi citizens. The Saudi government has consistently denied any involvement in the...
MIDDLE EAST
earthsattractions.com

Travel to Saudi Arabia: what it’s like visiting Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia open its borders to tourists in 2019 and many people started to think about visiting Saudi Arabia. But what’s it like to visit Saudi Arabia? What do you need to know before visiting Saudi Arabia?. My husband went to Saudi Arabia just before it was open to tourists...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Former Defense Secretary expresses doubt declassified documents on 9/11 attacks will illuminate Saudi Arabia's role

Former Secretary of Defense and CIA Director Leon Panetta on Saturday said he's "pleased" with President Joe Biden's decision to order a declassification review of documents related to the FBI's investigation of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but he doubts victims' families will gain "satisfactory answers" about the role Saudi Arabia played.
U.S. POLITICS
eturbonews.com

Category - Saudi Arabia Breaking News

Breaking news from Saudi Arabia – Travel & Tourism, Fashion, Entertainment, Culinary, Culture, Events, Safety, Security, News, and Trends. Saudi Arabia travel & tourism news for travelers and travel professionals. Latest travel and tourism news on Saudi Arabia. Latest news on safety, hotels, resorts, attractions, tours and transportation in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh Travel information. Saudi Arabia, officially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is a country in Western Asia constituting the bulk of the Arabian Peninsula.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Latest: Taliban replace women's government ministry

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have replaced the women’s ministry with an all-male “vice and virtue ministry" tasked with enforcing the group’s rigid interpretation of Islam The move Saturday was the latest to harken back to the group's harsh 1990s rule that imposed deep restrictions on women. The Taliban inside the new ministry said they had not been informed about where or if a new women’s ministry was being planned.Also on Saturday, staff from the World Bank’s $100 million Women’s Economic Empowerment and Rural Development Program were escorted off the grounds. A program member, Sharif Akhtar, who was...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#September 11 Attacks#Sunni Islam#Saudis#Al Qaida#Wahhabism#Mujahedeen#The World Trade Towers#The Saudi Air Force#American#Embassy#The Beirut Institute#Arab#Pan Islamic#The Royal Court
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
IFLScience

We Now Know Why Human Feet Keep Washing Up In The US And Canada

Since August 20, 2007, an alarming number of human feet have washed up on the coasts of the Salish Sea in the US and Canada. OK, any number of human feet washing up on the shore is a little alarming, but between 2007 and 2019 there have been over 21 feet – usually still in their shoes – that have wound up being found by beachgoers completely unattached to their humans.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

37K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy