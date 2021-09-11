CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors Fight; Raiders Come Out On Top

By Trent Crawford
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a somber night at Warrior field last night as the Warriors lost the battle against Habersham Central, 21 to 12. The Raiders would book-end the long first quarter, as early into the game, it would be a White County fumble that would hand the first touchdown over to Habersham Central. Then with 46 seconds left in the first, Habersham would close the quarter out with one more touchdown, giving the Raiders a 14 to 0 lead going into the second quarter.

