CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Emma Raducanu’s US Open final to be shown free-to-air in UK on Channel 4

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sB5qI_0bswWxRR00
Emma Raducanu has been in scintillating form at the US Open, racing into the final without dropping a set.

British tennis fans will be able to watch the US Open final free of charge on Saturday, after Channel 4 struck a last-minute deal with Amazon to share the broadcast of the historic match.

The grand slam final, in which British teenager Emma Raducanu will compete against the 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez, will begin at 9pm, with pre-game coverage beginning at 8pm. Raducanu, 18, is the first British woman in a grand slam singles final since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.

Following a deal in 2018 said to be worth $40m (£30m), Amazon owns the exclusive UK TV rights to the US Open, meaning that ordinarily viewers would have to take out a 30-day free trial or pay a monthly fee of £7.99 to watch the match on its Prime service. An annual subscription costs £79.

Channel 4’s chief content officer, Ian Katz, said: “Emma’s meteoric rise to secure a place in the US Open Final is just sensational. We’re glad to have worked with Prime Video and pulled out all the stops to get it on air and I’m sure viewers will be thrilled at the prospect of watching Emma in this grand slam final.”

Following Raducanu’s semi-final victory, the BBC secured the rights to broadcast the match’s highlights, but only on Sunday afternoon. The public service broadcaster has the TV rights to show Wimbledon, which is protected by regulations as a “listed event”, meaning it has to be available in the UK on free-to-air TV.

Alex Green, the managing director of Prime Video Sport Europe, said the company had made a deal with the broadcaster in order to extend coverage of the historic match, adding that the giant will be reinvesting its fees from the agreement into British women’s tennis.

“Emma’s journey from qualification through to the US Open final at the age of 18 is a truly magical story for British sport and we think it’s important that we extend our coverage to as many people as possible to support her in this historic moment for women’s tennis,” he said.

The agreement with Channel 4, which is facing privatisation after four decades as a state-owned broadcaster, means tennis fans will be able to watch the match on both the channel and Prime Video. The channel, which opened its national headquarters in Leeds earlier this month, is fighting government efforts to sell it off to the highest bidder. Created by Margaret Thatcher’s government in 1982, the broadcaster is editorially independent but has always been owned by the state.

In July, the broadcaster’s chairman strongly criticised the government’s privatisation plans, accusing Oliver Dowden, the culture secretary, of failing to provide evidence to support a move that was risky and could be damaging to audiences and jobs. In a letter to Dowden, Charles Gurassa, who is due to step down in January, said the company had “serious concerns that the consequences will be very harmful, both to the UK’s creative economy and to the choice and breadth of distinctive British-made content available to UK audiences”.

Sign up to The Recap, our weekly email of editors’ picks.

The Conservatives have repeatedly attacked Channel 4, complaining that some of its output is biased against the party, leading to suspicions that there is political motivation behind the decision. While the broadcaster does not receive public funding, it is ultimately owned by the government. All profits go back into the channel, which commissions all of its programmes from independent producers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

When is Emma Raducanu’s next match? Briton takes on Belinda Bencic in US Open quarter-finals

Emma Raducanu faces Olympic champion Belinda Bencic on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the US Open quarter-finals on Wednesday. After the British teenager’s stunning run at Wimbledon this summer, she has lit up Flushing Meadows in a similar fashion, winning three qualifying matches and taking four scalps in the main draw to reach the second week of the year’s final grand slam. Raducanu’s most recent fourth-round victory was emphatic, thrashing American Shelby Rogers 6-2, 6-1, and she has benefitted from a less intense spotlight than on home turf. Now the challenge steps up a level as Raducanu enters the final eight,...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Ian Katz
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Variety

Michael Caine Starrer ‘Best Sellers’ to Open Hybrid 2021 Raindance Film Festival- Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL Raindance Film Festival, Britain’s largest independent film festival, will return to cinemas this year, reimagined and restructured with a host of new partners and new films. Running Oct. 27 – Nov. 6, this year’s in-person event will partner with several cinemas across London and offer online screenings in the U.K., facilitated by Curzon Home Cinema. After seeing last year’s data, which showed that about 70% of the festival’s online audience was located outside of London, Raindance has made a concerted effort to continue fostering its online reach, resulting in the new partnership with Curzon, which will host pay-per-view screenings of official...
MOVIES
Variety

Channel 4 Chief, U.K. Government Clash on Privatization at Royal Television Society Convention

On a tumultuous day at the Royal Television Society convention at Cambridge, Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon and the U.K. government clashed over the proposed privatization of the channel. Moments before Mahon took the stage, Oliver Dowden who was due to speak immediately after, was replaced as Culture Secretary by Nadine Dorries, in what was an equally eventful day at No. 10 Downing Street in London, with a massive cabinet reshuffle in progress. John Whittingdale, Minister for Media and Data, spoke instead of Dowden, appearing by video conferencing as a last-minute substitute. The U.K. government line coming into the convention was that...
SOCIETY
Deadline

UK Government Lining Up Requirement For Public Service Broadcasters To Produce “Distinctively British” Content — RTS Convention

With the news today that Oliver Dowden has been replaced as UK Culture Secretary by Nadine Dorries, a version of his RTS speech published early this morning was instead delivered by John Whittingdale, Minister Of State For Media And Data. Whittingdale delivered Downden’s speech, laying out the government’s reasons for wanting to privatize Channel 4, but claimed that a decision had yet to be reached regarding a sale. He also told the RTS audience that the Conservatives will look to introduce requirements for public service broadcasters (PSBs) to produce “distinctively British” content and for all platforms to prominently carry PSB content. Whittingdale, a...
U.K.
Deadline

Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon Argues Privatization Will Impact Broadcaster’s Ability To Break New Talent & Support Indies – RTS Convention

Alex Mahon, the chief executive of British broadcaster Channel 4, says there’s “no evidence” that privatization of the of the public broadcaster would benefit the channel and that, rather, it would mean a lot of the PSB’s current programming would become commercially unsustainable, impacting its ability to break new talent and support Indies. Speaking at the Royal Television Society Cambridge Convention on Wednesday, the exec said that while the government was right to launch consultation to look into the status of the broadcaster, which is behind hit shows including The Great British Bake Off, Gogglebox and It’s A Sin, but that...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Free To Air#First Match#British#Canadian#Channel 4#Prime Video Sport Europe#Recap#Conservatives
Deadline

TIFF & LFF Horror ‘A Banquet’ Sells To UK, Ireland, Australia & New Zealand

EXCLUSIVE: Following its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, UK horror film A Banquet has sold to Signature for the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The deal was negotiated between Signature’s Elizabeth Williams and Hanway’s Nicole Mackey. Release is set for 2022. A Banquet follows widowed mother Holly (played by Resident Evil actress Sienna Guillory) who is pushed to breaking point when her daughter Betsey (Jessica Alexander, Get Even) develops an extreme eating disorder. She claims she has experienced a profound enlightenment where her body is in service to a higher power. Tormented by Betsey’s illness, her family are faced with an agonizing dilemma, torn between love and fear, and Holly is forced to confront the boundaries of her own belief. Also starring are Ruby Stokes (Bridgerton) and Lindsay Duncan (About Time). The movie will next play at the BFI London Film Festival in the Cult strand. IFC Midnight previously picked up U.S. rights. Directed by Scottish-born first time feature director Ruth Paxton, the film was written by Justin Bull and produced by Tea Shop’s Leonora Darby, James Harris and Mark Lane, Riverstone Pictures’ Nik Bower and REP8’s Laure Vaysse. Signature have previously picked up HanWay films including First Love (2019), The Kindness of Strangers (2019), Samurai Marathon (2020), The Wolf Hour (2020) and Music (2021).
MOVIES
The Independent

Government sparks uproar over plans to force broadcasters to make ‘distinctively British’ TV shows

Government ministers are planning to introduce a legal requirement that broadcasters produce “clearly British” TV shows.Speaking at the Royal Television Society conference on Wednesday (15 September), former media minister John Whittingdale – who has since been sacked during the cabinet reshuffle – said that he would be proposing that public service broadcasters expand their remit.As part of this, there will be a requirement that they must produce “distinctively British” content, with Whittingdale citing Only Fools and Horses, Fleabag, Derry Girls and Doctor Who as examples.He said that these programmes have been internationally successful while also reflecting Britain and British...
TV SHOWS
Variety

BBC Director General Tim Davie: It’s Time for a ‘Grown-Up’ Dialogue With Government to Discuss Future of U.K. Creative Sector

BBC director general Tim Davie has said that the government’s shock cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, which saw the ousting of yet another Culture Secretary, points to a dire need for a “really serious, grown-up” dialogue with government to discuss the future of the creative industries. Davie, whose Thursday morning keynote opened the second and final day of the Royal Television Society convention in Cambridge, said he had yet to “make contact” with new Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who replaced Oliver Dowden on Wednesday, but that it was “too early to make any conclusions.” “We’re on 10 culture secretaries in last 10 years,”...
POLITICS
Variety

Netflix to Grow Coproduction Partnership With U.K. Public Service Broadcasters

Netflix is set to grow its existing co-production partnership with U.K. public service broadcasters (PSBs), a senior executive has revealed. Speaking on the second and final day of the Royal Television Society convention at Cambridge, Brandon Riegg, Los Angeles-based vice president, unscripted and documentary Series at Netflix, said that since 2017, the streamer had invested in more than 40 co-productions in the U.K., worth tens of millions of pounds. “If anything, it’ll grow as we go forward,” Riegg said. “A big benefit of a coproduction model is we have partnerships with PSBs that have great creative instincts, we defer to them creatively,”...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Variety

Kevin Mayer Reiterates English Premier League Rights Ambitions, States Global Acquisition Plans for New Media Company

Kevin Mayer, chair of live sports streaming service DAZN, has confirmed his ambitions of acquiring rights to the globally popular English Premier League (EPL) soccer championship. In May, rights to the EPL, worth £5 billion ($7 billion) remained with the existing trio of Sky, Amazon, and BT Sport and DAZN was not permitted to participate in the bidding process. Speaking at the Royal Television Society convention at Cambridge on Wednesday, the former Disney and TikTok top executive described that process as an “unusual circumstance.” “We’d like to be able to compete for rights when they come up,” Mayer said. “And certainly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Deadline

Prince William’s ‘The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet’ Series To Air On Discovery

Discovery has come on board as the global broadcast partner for Prince William’s The Earthshot Prize. The deal includes a five-part series featuring Prince William and David Attenborough, The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet, in early October and will culminate in the Earthshot Prize Ceremony on October 17. The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet series launches on discovery+ on October 3 in the U.S, with a global rollout to follow. In addition, all five episodes of the series will air on Discovery in the U.S. on October 16 beginning at 4 pm ET, just prior to the award ceremony streaming...
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

Netflix finally eyes TV's top prize with 'The Crown' at in-person Emmys

Netflix is tipped to finally win television's biggest prize Sunday as its critically adored British royals drama "The Crown" battles "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" at an Emmys ceremony held in front of a scaled-back live audience. "'The Crown' does feel like it finally has come to the moment where it's going to have its moment," Variety awards editor Clayton Davis told AFP. "It's going to be the first big series win for Netflix."
TV SERIES
Deadline

Former Sky Director Of Drama Cameron Roach Launches Rope Ladder Fiction

Cameron Roach, Sky’s outgoing director of drama, is launching Rope Ladder Fiction, a Manchester-based indie production company with a focus on providing training and development opportunities to new talent. The company will look to create scripted content alongside industry partners and said “outreach and innovation” will be its core principles. Rope Ladder Fiction will build upon Roach’s first solo project, Flip The Script, a training program that provides 12 paid placements for aspiring script editors in the UK’s North West region, run by social enterprise Sharp Features. Roach’s new company is currently working on a raft of projects with broadcasters and aims to begin production on them in 2022. “Rope Ladder Fiction is being established to encourage a focus on new talent in all craft areas whilst also working with industry partners to innovate and create entertaining, provocative, quality drama,” said Roach. “We hope to evolve a true pipeline of talent for the long term, encouraging collegiate working practices and a dynamic and trusted environment. We are genuine in our desire to guide a new generation up the Rope Ladder.”
BUSINESS
Variety

Tune in Whenever You Want: How TV Marketing Has Changed in the On-Demand Era

This is the fourth installment of a five-part series examining the transformation of television as the industry prepares to celebrate the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19. Each fall, as part of a long-held ritual, TV networks release dozens of new programs — and dozens of gimmicks, promotions, and marketing schemes to call attention to them. In years past, CBS tattooed supermarket eggshells with show logos and dispensed cups of yogurt with flavors like “Sheldon’s Bazinga Blueberry” to hawk “The Big Bang Theory.” Fox dispatched pounds and pounds of Halloween candy to media reportes to tout “The Simpsons’ ” annual “Treehouse of...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Starzplay’s Peter Tortorici Maps Out International Plan for Originals

As it forges ahead with expansion into Europe, Starzplay is on the hunt for “edgy” returning scripted series of between six and ten episodes and promises all its partners a decent cut of the IP, according to the platform’s strategy head Peter Tortorici. In his on-demand keynote at Conecta Fiction Friday, the former head of CBS and Telemundo laid out Starzplay’s content requirements as it makes its migration from cable channel to international streaming platform. The niche player, which has now expanded into 56 countries, is focusing on “adult edgy dramas” as part of its originals commissioning strategy, Tortorici said. The streamer’s first local...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy