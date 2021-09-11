Bachelor In Paradise Chris Conran BIP Responds to Disrespectful Comments from a Fan!

Tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 7 was legitimately dramatic, and it did so without mentioning Pieper or Brendan for most of the hour. Instead, a huge chunk of the installment tonight was focused on Chris, a guy we barely remembered from his first season of the show. Why? He was with Jessenia, and then Alana showed up at Tituss Burgess’ welcome party. Almost immediately he jumped over to her. There were some parallels here to the Brendan/Pieper situation, mostly because of the accusations that he was just waiting for Alana in secret. (He denied that, but it was what it was.)

