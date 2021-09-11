CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LANCERS CLOCK ATWATER

By JONAMAR JACINTO
Manteca Bulletin
Cover picture for the articleEast Union’s spread offense nearly amassed 700 yards on Friday at Dino Cunial Field, while the defense was a play away from its first shutout in the Mike Kuhnlenz Era. The Lancers dominated in every facet of their 54-7 lambasting of Atwater and are 3-1 going into their Valley Oak League opener at Oakdale, but the first-year coach is already nitpicking areas of concern. That’s because they’re about to face a perennial contender that owns a 27-game winning streak against them.

