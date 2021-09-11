LANCERS CLOCK ATWATER
East Union’s spread offense nearly amassed 700 yards on Friday at Dino Cunial Field, while the defense was a play away from its first shutout in the Mike Kuhnlenz Era. The Lancers dominated in every facet of their 54-7 lambasting of Atwater and are 3-1 going into their Valley Oak League opener at Oakdale, but the first-year coach is already nitpicking areas of concern. That’s because they’re about to face a perennial contender that owns a 27-game winning streak against them.www.mantecabulletin.com
Comments / 0