Remembering a life cut short: Friends remember 9/11 victim Melissa Vincent

LE ROY — It was a clear Tuesday morning 20 years ago when an American Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the 80th floor of the north tower of the World Trade Center. The plane left a gaping, burning hole in the 110-story skyscraper, instantly killing hundreds and trapping hundreds more in the higher floors. Eighteen minutes later a second Boeing 767 — United Airlines Flight 175 — sliced into the south tower near the 60th floor.