Buhler, KS

Inside the ‘magic’ game-winning play Andover Central football used to beat Buhler

By Taylor Eldridge
Wichita Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the play call came in, Andover Central senior offensive lineman Drew Daniels had a little bit of an uneasy feeling. Not only had Andover Central completely lost the momentum, and as a result its lead to Buhler, but now the Jaguars faced third-and-15 from their own 46-yard line with less than 90 seconds left on the clock and they were going with a running back screen pass that had, to be kind, mixed results in practice.

The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
