Inside the ‘magic’ game-winning play Andover Central football used to beat Buhler

When the play call came in, Andover Central senior offensive lineman Drew Daniels had a little bit of an uneasy feeling. Not only had Andover Central completely lost the momentum, and as a result its lead to Buhler, but now the Jaguars faced third-and-15 from their own 46-yard line with less than 90 seconds left on the clock and they were going with a running back screen pass that had, to be kind, mixed results in practice.