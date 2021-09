Interactive Brokers announced the launch of cryptocurrency trading via Paxos Trust Company, which is going to provide a unique user experience on its trading platform. The list of cryptocurrencies available for trading consists of the most popular assets on the market: Ethereum, Bitcoin, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. According to the report, the fee is going to be set at 0.12% depending on the monthly trading volume of an account.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO