Conroe veteran worries about military morale after events in Afghanistan

The beginning of September marks the end of the war in Afghanistan as well as the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. These events are difficult for many Americans but can be particularly distressing for veterans and active service members. Some military personnel may be reminded of traumatic events they experienced, hardships they faced, as well as lives lost. Others may grapple with conflicting emotions about their service.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO