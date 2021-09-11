CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

The Story behind the Late 'The Wire' Actor Michael Kenneth William's Scar

By Rodolfo Vieira
Amomama
Amomama
 6 days ago

Michael Kenneth Williams, the actor who brought Omar Little from the hit show "The Wire" to life, has recently passed away, but there is something besides his talent that people always noticed - his scar.

Williams, who was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday, had a scar from his forehead to his cheek, which, curiously, helped his career take off.

Back in 2014, during an interview with NPR host Michael Martin, Williams opened up about his special feature, how he got it in the first place and how the entertainment industry saw him after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtJYQ_0bswVVt000

At the start of his career, Williams would mostly be hired to dance in music videos, performing with huge stars such as Madonna and George Michael.

[Gbenga Akinnagb] described him as someone with a "huge, genuine heart."

VICIOUSLY ATTACKED

However, one night, he was invited to a party in Queens, New York, on this 25th birthday, which he attended with a couple of friends. But what was supposed to be a fun time quickly turned scary.

According to the late star, he was outside, trying to get some fresh air, when he saw his friends being surrounded by a group of strangers, and he immediately knew that he had to get out of there.

As Williams tried to get away, a man started following him. At one point, the then-dancer confronted the stalker, who then rubbed his hand against his mouth. As it turns out, the man spat out a blade. The actor recalled:

"He was positioning the razor in his mouth to get between his middle finger and his ring finger, and then he just went - swiped me down my face, and this cut my face."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwG42_0bswVVt000

FROM DANCER TO TV THUG

While it was a scary episode, Williams and his friends escaped with their lives, and the star saw his career take new and exciting turns as directors started noticing his scar:

"They wanted me to act out these thug roles, you know, like - Mike, roll these - roll these dice in this video. Have this fight in this video. I was like, all right."

Williams quickly rose in popularity, and his talent was able to make the ruthlessness of characters such as Omar Little and Chalky White from "Boardwalk Empire" truly shine on the small screen.

Gbenga Akinnagb, who worked alongside the actor in "The Wire," described him as someone with a "huge, genuine heart," easy to love, and someone who believed in helping others.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Amomama

Abandoned Patty Duke Was Cut Off the Family Following Her Mom’s Heartbreaking & Horrible Decision about Her Career

Patty Duke was abandoned by her parents and forced to live with her managers for her career's sake. She kept trying to please them to avoid being sent off again. Most people knew Patty Duke as an impressive actress, recipient of many awards. But before achieving fame and fortune, she was just Anna Marie Duke, a child actress abandoned by her mom and abused by her managers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CinemaBlend

The Rock, Viola Davis And More Stars Pay Tribute After Michael K. Williams Dies At 54

Hollywood lost a television legend this week in Michael K. Williams, the beloved actor known for his roles in acclaimed shows like The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment this past Monday, with the news of passing arriving in the afternoon. Fans have since taken to social media to mourn the late star and express their condolences. A number of celebrities like The Rock and Viola Davis are also paying their respects to Williams with some truly sweet tributes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
Queens, NY
Entertainment
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Variety

Watch Michael K. Williams’ Tribute to DMX on the BET Awards Earlier This Year

In the wake of Monday’s news that actor Michael K. Williams, known for his role in “The Wire,” “Lovecraft Country” “Boardwalk Empire,” and more had passed away at the age of 54 from a reported drug overdose, the internet was filled with tributes from his film and television contemporaries, along with clips of Williams’ most memorable performances. One such recent clip showed Williams as part of a live televised tribute to the late DMX during June’s BET Awards, with the Lox and Method Man. Williams’ appearance during the tribute startled many, considering his striking resemblance to the gruff-voiced rapper, who on...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

David Simon remembers Michael K. Williams: We had trouble casting Omar on The Wire until we remembered the actor with the "amazing scar"

The Wire creator tweeted that his New York Times tribute to Williams, who died a week ago at age 54, was a "short remembrance for a talent, a genuine collaborator and a true friend. What I hope never gets lost is the awareness that Mike genuinely wanted his work to matter; not for fame or reward, but for leaving us all better humans in its wake." As Simon wrote, "To be honest, I misread the man from the start, and it was my writing partner, Ed Burns, who had first spotted Mike’s read for Omar on a tape of two dozen New York auditions a year earlier. 'There’s this one guy on there with this amazing scar all the way down his face, and his presence is just extraordinary,' Ed insisted. 'Take a look.' Hoping to use Omar’s arc to lure a well-known actor with an established following, I checked his credits and frowned: Not much there. But when Ed would not relent, I watched the audition tape with care, and Mike was hired." Simon also recalled how Williams pressed the writers. "He gave us an astounding gift — an act of faith from a magnificent actor who could have played his hand very differently," wrote Simon. "Television usually chases its audience — if they love them some Omar, you feed them more Omar. If they can’t stop looking at Stringer, you write more Stringer. Never mind story and theme. Instead, Mike bent his beautiful mind to a task that even the best writers and show runners often avoid. He thought about the whole story, the whole of the work. Perhaps more than any in that talented cast, I came to trust Mike to speak publicly to our drama and its purposes, to take personal pride in all that we were trying, however improbably, to build. He became increasingly political as the show aged, and in interviews took to addressing societal and political issues, his arguments ranging well beyond Omar’s arc."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Michael
Person
Madonna
Person
Michael Kenneth Williams
Person
Kenneth Williams
Variety

Steve McQueen on Directing Michael K. Williams in ’12 Years A Slave’: ‘He Lifted Everybody’

Steve McQueen, the British filmmaker whose most recent project is documentary series “Uprising” after the anthology series “Small Axe,” talked to Variety about the memories he cherishes of Michael K. Williams, who died on Sept. 6. The actor played Robert in McQueen’s 2013 film “12 Years a Slave,” which won the Academy Award for best picture in 2014. “Oh, my God, Michael,” McQueen said. “I remember we were doing re-shoots, so we were very tired and we’d been shooting for a long time. Michael came on set, and he lifted everybody. Because you’re shooting and tired and things are lagging, but...
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Story Of NCIS' David McCallum's Heartbreaking Loss

David McCallum is most known for starring as the lovable and quirky Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in the CBS crime drama "NCIS." However, the 87 year old began his acting career decades earlier, and older fans may remember him as U.N.C.L.E. agent Illya Kuryakin in the original "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." television series, which aired from 1964 to 1968, per IMDb. The veteran actor has enjoyed a long and successful career in the show business, and even went on to pen his own book in 2016: the twisted thriller, "Once a Crooked Man."
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

North West Caught Savagely Mocking Kim Kardashian AGAIN!

As fans know, the 8-year-old never misses out on an opportunity to call out momma Kim Kardashian, and it was certainly no different this time around. On Wednesday, North savagely pointed out that she sounds totally different in social media videos while promoting the subscription box BoxyCharm for a sponsored post on Instagram Stories. When the eldest daughter asked in the clip why she changed her voice, the 40-year-old reality star replied:
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Scar#Npr#Instagram A#Boardwalk Empire
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘GH’ Spoilers: Sonny Is Back And Furious, Limo Explodes Shakes Up PC

Friday’s episode of General Hospital was an explosive one, and spoilers tease the week of September 20 will be intense as well. Sonny has finally regained his memory, after nearly dying in the fire at the Tan-O, and he’s furious with Nina. Back in Port Charles, Jason and Carly married and are excited for their reception. However, other members of the Five Families planned to blow up their limo, and that moment happened right at the end of the September 17 show. What can fans expect next?
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

GMA's dashing new host David Muir: everything you need to know

Good Morning America celebrated a new addition to their family on Tuesday when David Muir joined GMA3 to launch a very special series. The popular TV anchor appeared alongside Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and T.J. Holmes as they revealed he will be bringing his long-running segment, America Strong - which normally only airs on World News Tonight - to all programming across ABC News during the month of September.
WORLD
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
347K+
Followers
32K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy