Independence County, AR

Man dies in crash; ATV roll kills girl

Arkansas Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 51-year-old man from Harrisburg and a 5-year-old girl died in accidents last week, according to authorities. Earnest Scott Pierce was driving south Thursday in a 2004 Dodge about 6:30 p.m. when the Dodge crossed the northbound lane on Arkansas 163 in Poinsett County, striking a tree, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police. Officials pronounced Pierce dead at the scene. The weather was clear and road was dry, the report said.

